Sunderland and Bolton to lose out on transfer target as 25-year-old decides on his next move

Newly-promoted League Two side Hartlepool United have been handed a major boost and have also delivered a blow to the likes of Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers as Jamie Sterry is set to sign a new deal at the Poolies, according to The Athletic’s Chris Waugh.

A Newcastle United academy graduate, Sterry departed the Magpies in 2020 after EFL loan spells over the years with both Coventry City and Crewe Alexandra.

The 25-year-old ended up with non-league side South Shields but made the jump up to the National League with Hartlepool back in December, and he was virtually an ever-present under Dave Challinor.

Sterry played 30 times and was a key figure in the club’s promotion back to the EFL, and it was reported weeks ago that the likes of Sunderland, Bolton, Oldham and Walsall were all interested in signing him at the end of his contract at Victoria Park.

But now it looks like the right-back has been convinced to pen a longer deal at Hartlepool, with Waugh citing his need to play regular football as a key factor for remaining where he is.

The Verdict

Sterry has already proven in previous years that he has the quality to play in League One like he did with Coventry, so it would have been interesting to see how he would have coped playing for Bolton or Sunderland.

Bolton aren’t that desperate for a right-back with Gethin Jones and others on the books, but Sunderland definitely need to add a few bodies in that position, especially if Luke O’Nien is given a chance in midfield this coming season.

Sterry may have proven to be a good rotational option or back-up at the Black Cats but I’m not convinced that he would be good enough to start anyway at a promotion-chasing League One side, so I feel as though for the sake of his game-time he has made the right choice to commit to the Poolies on a longer-term basis.