Sunderland and Blackpool offered transfer incentive as Nottingham Forest demands revealed

Nottingham Forest are willing to let Jordan Gabriel leave for around £300,000 this summer, according to James Nursey of the Mirror.

Gabriel is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the new season, with plenty of speculation rife surrounding his future at the City Ground.

The full-back spent last season on loan in League One with Blackpool, making 35 appearances in all competitions as the Tangerines won promotion via the play-offs.

Gabriel is now back at Forest looking to make an impression on Chris Hughton, with the 22-year-old starting in each of their first three pre-season friendlies.

But Blackpool are said to be keen to sign Gabriel permanently, with Alan Nixon reporting yesterday that an offer had been submitted.

Football Insider also reported Sunderland’s interest in the right-back, as Lee Johnson looks to bolster his defensive ranks.

According to James Nursey, Forest would be willing to let Gabriel leave this summer, but for a price of around £300,000.

Gabriel penned a new deal at the City Ground last season before being loaned to Blackpool, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

This would be a bit of a surprise departure.

Gabriel, at the moment, is really Forest’s only option at right-back. Cyrus Christie is now back at Fulham, and Carl Jenkinson is understood to have been told to find a new club.

Selling him for £300,000 when he has another three years left on his deal, then, would be a risk at this stage of pre-season, especially given how slow Forest’s activity has been thus far.