Sunderland and Blackpool face competition in transfer race for Man United player

Championship duo Sunderland and Blackpool are facing fresh competition in the battle for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, with French outfit OGC Nice now setting their sights on the youngster, Football Insider have reported.

The Ivory Coast international does not look to be in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the 2022-23 campaign, having returned from his loan stint at Scottish giants Rangers in the second half of last season.

Diallo scored three times in 13 outings for the UEFA Europa League finalists and is now seeking his next temporary move.

Journalist Jonathan Shrager reported earlier in the week that Diallo’s agent was in talks with a host of different clubs across Europe in regards to his client’s future, and those included the Seasiders and the Black Cats.

However, the 20-year-old forward, who cost the Red Devils an initial €25 million from Atalanta in 2020, could now be set to disappoint fans of both clubs by heading to the south of France.

Nice, who finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season, have also made an offer for Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz, with a wide player clearly on their agenda, and they could now be about to take Diallo from under the noses of Championship clubs.

The Verdict

For the amount of money that United paid for Diallo, supporters would have probably expected him to make a breakthrough already.

However, another loan spell away from Old Trafford is clearly on the agenda, and if he were to come to the Championship then there’s no doubt that the Ivorian would probably shine.

Competing with Sunderland and Blackpool though are some very big clubs – Anderlecht, Besiktas, Sampdoria and now Nice, who would all have legitimate claims to bringing Diallo in.

The only way perhaps that either of the second tier outfits will have a chance is if United prefer for their player to stay on British shores, but whilst there’s no agreement reached with anyone, there is still hope.