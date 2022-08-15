Sunderland and Blackpool among clubs in transfer hunt for Manchester United player

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is wanted by Championship outfits Sunderland and Blackpool, according to reporter Jonathan Shrager.

It is claimed that Diallo’s agent, Michaël N’Cho, is in talks with several clubs regarding his client’s short-term future for the 2022-23 campaign, with the Ivorian in need of regular game-time.

But it isn’t just the Black Cats and the Tangerines who are in the running for the tricky winger, with overseas sides in the form of Sampdoria, Anderlcht and Besiktas also being spoken to regarding a loan move.

Diallo arrived at Old Trafford in January 2021 from Italian side Atalanta for an initial fee of €25 million, but has so far failed to break into the Red Devils senior setup.

The 20-year-old has made just nine senior appearances for United – three of those in the Premier League – and spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Scottish giants Rangers.

Diallo, who has three Ivory Coast caps to his name, played 13 games in all competitions for the Gers, scoring three times in his time north at the border.

The Verdict

Diallo is in clear need of another loan spell away from Old Trafford as it doesn’t look like he will be a part of Erik ten Hag’s plans this season.

At 20 years of age though, there is plenty of time for the Ivorian to improve, he just needs a chance to play week in, week out.

Having been linked with Sheffield United last summer, it would be good for Diallo to test himself in the EFL, and with Blackpool clearly in the hunt for a winger that would be a move that make sense – despite the presence of some good-sized European clubs in there.

But unless Alex Neil is planning on reverting to a 4-2-3-1 formation, which would break up the fledging Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart partnership, then Diallo probably wouldn’t be a suitable Sunderland signing – unless they believe he can also be a centre-forward.