Notts County continue to impress in their first season back in League Two after their four-year stay in the National League.

The Magpies secured promotion back to the Football League last season following a titanic battle with Wrexham at the top of the table, eventually securing promotion in the play-off final against Chesterfield to end a 51-match campaign.

One of the stars of that campaign was striker Macaulay Langstaff, scoring a record 41 goals in his debut season at Meadow Lane, with a number of records broken in the process.

Despite rumoured interest throughout the January window, newly-appointed manager Stuart Maynard was able to keep hold of his prized asset as they look to complete back-to-back promotions for just the second time in the club's history.

Macaulay Langstaff's season for Notts County so far

Many questioned whether Langstaff would be able to replicate his form in the National League upon Notts' return to the Football League.

Having played in the National League North just two seasons before this, the 26-year-old had amassed 71 goals in 89 appearances before the Magpies' promotion, and he has continued to score goals for fun this term.

Despite three games without a goal at the start of the season, Langstaff netted a brace in a 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers, seemingly opening the goal-scoring floodgates as he has gone on to record 20 goals in his first season in the EFL, leading the goal-scoring charts so far.

During the latest window alone, it was reported that Birmingham City, Sunderland, Peterborough United, Derby County and Wrexham were all interested in signing the 26-year-old.

And despite signing a new contract that will keep him at Meadow Lane until the summer of 2027, the interest in the January window is something that seemingly will not disappear immediately, especially if he continues his goal-scoring exploits.

Notts County's failure of promotion may interest Birmingham and Sunderland in Langstaff

While Notts are well-placed in the race for the play-offs in League Two, results of late have fans concerned about whether the club will stay in and around the top seven.

Despite sitting at the upper end of the table for most of the season, the club was dealt a body blow as head coach Luke Williams departed the club for Swansea City - a club he had previously worked with under now Southampton manager, Russell Martin.

Jim O'Brien, Joao Alves and Tom Weal were put in interim charge before the club announced the arrival of Stuart Maynard from National League side Wealdstone.

The new Magpies head coach was identified by owners Christopher and Alexander Reedtz, who own a football statistics company, based on the passing-based philosophy instilled at Grosvenor Vale - all the more impressive with the part-time club sitting in 12th place in the National League while Maynard himself worked as a part-time telecommunications engineer.

And the race for the play-off places continues to heat up, with Notts currently in the top seven on goal difference alone - should County fail to gain promotion this season though, then they could risk losing one of their biggest assets.

Michael Beale's Sunderland are crying out for a ruthless finisher, with the strikers within their ranks having managed three goals between them - heavily relying on Jack Clarke.

Similar to The Black Cats, Birmingham City may ponder a move for the prolific striker.

With Jay Stansfield's loan only until the end of the season, they will need to replace those goals to push on next season unless a permanent deal for the 21-year-old can be completed.

Macaulay Langstaff 2023/24 statistics compared to Birmingham City and Sunderland strikers Apps Goals Assists Minutes Per Goal Macaulay Langstaff 32 21 3 N/A BIRMINGHAM CITY STRIKERS Jay Stansfield 30 9 3 250 Lukas Jutkiewicz 23 3 1 226 Scott Hogan 21 2 2 481 SUNDERLAND AFC STRIKERS Nazariy Rusyn 15 2 1 281 Mason Burstow 15 1 1 742 Luis Semedo 14 0 0 0 Eliezer Mayenda 8 0 0 0 Stats Correct As Of February 6, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

Langstaff will not be the only player on the radars of clubs should County fail to achieve promotion, however.

Jodi Jones, who spent six years with Coventry City, has also been in hot form this season after an injury-hit seven years of his career which saw him suffer three ACL injuries.

The Maltese international rediscovered the form shown in the early days of his Sky Blues career, repaying the faith shown in him by Luke Williams, putting pen to paper on a permanent move to the East Midlands after his successful loan spell last term.

Already this season, Jones has equalled the record for the most assists in a League Two season (17), and is another key player for the Magpies.

While not securing promotion this year may not be considered a failure on their return to the Football League, the implications it could have on their squad next season could be monumental.