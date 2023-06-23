With The FA announcing last week that rules are set to be relaxed regarding the signing of foreign players within English football, it is set to bring a vast array of talent to the EFL that was perhaps not initially on the radar of many clubs.

One club that have been in not only the European but the worldwide transfer market in the last 12 months is Sunderland, who have landed young talents from across the continent but also went to Costa Rica last summer to sign Jewison Bennette - now they've seemingly set their sights on the Netherlands.

Sunderland have already added one Dutch defender to their ranks in the transfer window already as they have confirmed the addition of PSV youngster Jenson Seelt, but it appears that they are in the market for another one.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Black Cats are one of two Championship clubs in the running for Hoffenheim's 21-year-old Melayro Bogarde, who is a versatile defender that can operate at centre-back, right-back, wing-back or even in central midfield.

They are said to be joined by Birmingham City, who will soon be owned by American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner and they have been in the international market as well this week to land Japanese winger Koji Miyoshi.

Who is Melayro Bogarde?

Having come through the academy ranks of Dutch champions Feyenoord, Bogarde swapped Rotterdam for Germany in 2018 when signing for Hoffenheim of the Bundesliga as a teenager.

Just two days after his 18th birthday, Bogarde made his professional debut in a Bundesliga match in May 2020 and played 14 times in the 2020-21 season, but after falling down the pecking order in the following campaign he joined Groningen for the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan.

Bogarde plied his trade for PEC Zwolle in the second tier of Dutch football last season, but he featured just 10 times in the league and has returned to Hoffenheim.

What is Melayro Bogarde's current situation?

Despite having a year remaining on his contract at Hoffenheim, the German outfit have agreed to let the youngster exit on a free transfer this summer.

That has reportedly alerted English clubs to his availability, with both Sunderland and Birmingham appearing keen.

However, considering Bogarde failed to make an impact in the second tier in Netherlands in the last 12 months, it's hard to see him coming to a Championship outfit and immediately starting matches.