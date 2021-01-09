St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser has suggested that he is not aware of any interest from the likes of Sunderland or Barnsley and is concentrating on continuing his recent form with the Scottish club.

Tanser has been enjoying a productive season with St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League this season, scoring one goal and helping his side record three clean sheets in 19 league appearances.

The 26-year-old is now entering the final few months of his contract and that has opened the door for potential suitors.

Two clubs who are reportedly set for a battle to win Tanser’s signature are Barnsley and Sunderland, with both sides interested in adding to their options down the left-hand side of their defences.

However, St Johnstone have not yet given up on keeping hold of the defender and are hoping to tie him down to a new deal, per Football Insider.

The left-back has now opened up on his potential future speaking to the Scottish Herald, suggesting that he is not aware of any speculation around interest from Sunderland or Barnsley. Instead, he wants to concentrate on continuing the sort of form that has put him in the spotlight.

He said: “There has been an offer but there is nothing to say at this point. If there is interest [from elsewhere], it’s a reward for the performances I’ve been putting in. But other than that it’s just speculation.

“I’ve not heard anything. I’m happy in Scotland and I’ve not even thought about moving. I’m just thinking about playing.

“I’ve been thinking about giving 100 per cent every game and there is no reason for me to stop doing that.

“I never think about being out of contract. If you think too much it’s going to play on your mind. You need your full focus on your game.”

The verdict

Tanser is in a strong position at the moment from a personal perspective, with the 26-year-old having plenty of options to consider heading into the last few months of his current deal. The left-back has showed consistent form throughout the campaign and it is no surprise to see both Sunderland and Barnsley take an interest.

The defender possesses obvious talent defensively and going forwards having managed to average 1.5 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 1.3 key passes per game for St Johnstone so far this campaign. That would make him an ideal option for both Sunderland and Barnsley who need to improve their quality down the left-hand side.

This update is the kind of comments you would expect from a player at this stage of a transfer window, and he certainly did not rule out any potential move. However, it is clear that both Sunderland and Barnsley might have some work to do in order to convince him to join them this month.