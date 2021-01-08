Sunderland and Barnsley set for transfer tussle over 26-year-old

St Johnstone left back Scott Tanser is a wanted man with Barnsley and Sunderland both interested in securing his signature, per Football Insider.

The 26-year-old, who spent time in Blackpool and Burnley’s academies, made his breakthrough at Rochdale in 2014, playing 30 times in League One and staying with Dale until 2017.

After a short stint at Port Vale, Tanser joined St Johnstone in 2017 and has racked up 106 league appearances for the Saints since.

Tanser is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and Football Insider believe that he’s turned down the chance to pen a new deal at McDiarmid Park, meaning that English clubs can approach him on a pre-contract agreement for next season.

St Johnstone may be tempted to cash in though if offers come in for Tanser this month, and although they haven’t given up in their attempts to tie him down, they may be fighting a losing battle with bigger clubs interested.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Sunderland in 2020?

1 of 20 Have Sunderland had a player sent-off in 2020? Yes No

Both the Black Cats and the Tykes could do with strengthening the left side of the pitch, and with Tanser playing this season as an attacking left wing back, he would fit Valerien Ismael’s system perfectly.

He would have a hard time dislodging Callum Styles though – a natural midfielder but a player who has made his new role his own in the last few m0nths.

As for Sunderland, Lee Johnson may want to strengthen his hand with just Denver Hume and Callum McFadzean able to play at left back naturally, with the former currently nursing a hamstring issue.

The Verdict

Tanser would be a solid signing for both of the clubs interested, although on the face of it it looks like Sunderland could do with him more.

With the emergence of Callum Styles as a top-quality wing back, Tanser would probably not get in Barnsley’s team unless Ismael has a plan to shift the 20-year-old back into the engine room following Matty James’ departure.

Sunderland though could offer bigger crowds once football returns to normality and probably a better chance of first team football – it looks like Tanser has a big decision to consider in the next few weeks.