Sunderland among League One sides keen on loan move for Leeds and Derby target

Sunderland are reportedly battling with League One rivals Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon to take Brighton defender Haydon Roberts on loan.

The Seagulls have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to central defenders at the moment with Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Shane Duffy, Joel Veltman, Ben White, Dan Burn, and Matt Clarke all in their squad.

Graham Potter also has the 18-year-old Roberts and 20-year-old Leo Ostigard, though it seems as though the former could be set to go out on loan this term.

According to The Athletic, a string of League One clubs are keen on agreeing a deal with Brighton for the teenager this summer.

The report claims that Sunderland, Blackpool, and Wimbledon are all interested in signing Roberts on loan.

Earlier in the summer, The Telegraph claimed that the defender was drawing some significant interest from clubs keen on a permanent deal – with Leeds United and Derby County among them.

The Englishman’s current deal is set to expire next summer, though it is understood that the left-footed centre-back is in negotiations with Brighton over a new contract.

Sunderland are gearing up for another promotion push in League One and have signed free agents Bailey Wright and Aiden O’Brien so far this summer.

The Verdict

I really like this move for all parties.

Roberts looks a really bright prospect – as all the interest shows – and Sunderland could do with adding some more defensive options.

The 18-year-old should provide them with just that. They’ll be hoping his loan spell is as successful as that of teammates White and Clarke – who both impressed last term.

From a Brighton perspective, securing a new contract and then sending him out somewhere to get some first-team experience looks an ideal scenario.