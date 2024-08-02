Highlights Crystal Palace or Lazio could be Jobe Bellingham's ideal next move, as Sunderland blocks out interest.

McCoist sees strong support network fueling Bellingham's potential success, regardless of location.

Bellingham's family has a track record of guiding his career, setting high expectations for the rising star.

Former Sunderland striker, Ally McCoist has pinpointed which side he feels Jobe Bellingham would be best off moving to this summer, as interest in the Black Cats midfielder continues to circulate.

The midfielder enjoyed a successful first season on a personal level at the Stadium of Light, standing out in a youthful side alongside Jack Clarke in particular, despite Sunderland's overall inconsistencies in the second half of the season.

At the start of the year, it seemed as though the North East outfit were on course to mount a play-off bid for the second successive campaign, before a disastrous period under Michael Beale at the turn of the year continued under Mike Dodds in Bellingham's former Birmingham coach's second spell as interim manager throughout the season, with the club eventually finishing in 16th place.

Regis Le Bris has since been appointed on Wearside, and with a shift in transfer policy to compliment the array of exciting talents which have emerged at the club in recent times, there is optimism that strong form can be restored for the forthcoming Championship season.

However, in a similar vein to the aforementioned Clarke, Bellingham continues to see his name linked with a potential move away after just one year at the club.

Ally McCoist pinpoints Crystal Palace as ideal Premier League destination for Jobe Bellingham

Two of the sides who have continuously monitored the 18-year-old's situation in recent times are Crystal Palace, who have gained a reputation for developing homegrown talent over past seasons, including Adam Wharton after picking him up from Blackburn Rovers earlier in 2024, as well as Italian giants, Lazio.

McCoist was quick to reference such circumstances potentially playing out again in South London should the Eagles become successful in luring Bellingham to the Premier League, as well as the strong interest from the Rome-based side.

However, the key aspect in any potential decision could come down to the strong support network surrounding the Sunderland man, which has already seen his brother, Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude, become one of the star names in world football.

Speaking to talkSPORT BET, McCoist said: "I feel a little bit sorry for Jobe Bellingham because he’s in Jude’s shadow, which is understandable because his big brother has had a meteoric rise to fame. But that doesn't take anything away from Jobe’s talent. I saw him four or five times for Sunderland last year and he was excellent.

Jobe Bellingham's 2023/24 campaign at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 47 Goals 7 Assists 1

"If he was going to one club in the Premier League that would suit him, I would say Crystal Palace. I'm really looking forward to seeing Palace next year," the Scot added.

"Oliver Glasner has come in and done a great job. Palace finished last season on fire. Adam Wharton was a revelation in the middle of the park. They were a great watch and had far greater consistency towards the end of the season. Palace are the type of club where Jobe could excel and flourish."

McCoist concluded: "The opportunity to go to Rome and play for Lazio would be an excellent move as well. It's natural he would speak to his parents about that. They have managed Jude’s career wonderfully well so far and I don't have any doubts they will want to do the exact same for Jobe."

Jobe Bellingham's recent stance on Sunderland future

The Eagles' interest in Bellingham has been made no secret, with it being revealed earlier in the summer that they, alongside "several other clubs" had seen bids rejected for the teenager, with Sunderland only willing to entertain bids in excess of the £20m mark.

Last month, it was claimed that Lazio had "made contact" with Sunderland over the possibility of acquiring one of their prized assets, and fresh reports from La Lazio Siamo Noi and Tutto Mercato state that the Serie A side's interest is still very much alive as we near closer to the conclusion of the transfer window.

These revelations come just days after it was reported by Cittaceleste that the young playmaker is keen to stay at the Stadium of Light for yet another season after accumulating seven goals and one assist in his first 45 Championship games for the club.

It was also recently revealed by TEAMtalk's Fraser Gillian that Bellingham had snubbed interest from Tottenham Hotspur for the same reasons, which gives Le Bris and his teammates a major boost, and provides somewhat of a blow to an array of potential suitors, regardless of the fact that rumours may continue to gain traction between now and August 30th.

As McCoist highlighted, Jobe's parents have already made a number of decisions for him and his brother which have brought them success, and future scenarios must surely follow the same path if the Sunderland man is to reach similar heights, despite the expectations now placed on his surname.