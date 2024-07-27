Jack Clarke could thrive at Ipswich Town under the tutelage of Kieran McKenna if they can strike a deal with Sunderland to sign the winger this summer, according to ex-Black Cats striker Ally McCoist.

Clarke is the star that is most likely to leave Sunderland this summer, according to a report from the Sunderland Echo. The winger has been nothing short of exceptional during his time at the Stadium of Light, contributing to the Black Cats' promotion to the Championship as a loanee before joining permanently.

Players such as Clarke were always likely to be near-certain to depart the club this summer, amid ongoing links to the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Wolves, which have seemingly been going on forever, but it is now Ipswich who are said to be keen on the fleet-footed attacker, and they are plotting an £18 million offer, as per iNews.

Not only that, but Clarke's agent Ian Harte believes it's unlikely that the player will put pen to paper on fresh terms, which could force the Wearside club's hand this summer.

Jack Clarke's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 28 2 2 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 0 QPR 7 0 0 Stoke City 14 0 2 Sunderland 112 27 22

He has developed rapidly and become one of the most formidable attacking players in the division, all whilst playing a big part in plenty of the Wearside club's recent success out of League One and during their play-off campaign two seasons ago in the second tier.

It's no surprise that he has attracted plenty of interest from the top-flight in recent times, with Southampton also thought to be keen on the player. The 23-year-old's contract expires in 2026 and with this in mind, the current window may be the best opportunity for the Black Cats to secure a big fee for him.

Ally McCoist believes that Sunderland winger Jack Clarke should sign for Ipswich Town

Clarke has been destined to end up in the Premier League sooner rather than later for some time now, and his departure is perhaps the most inevitable above all others this summer.

Southampton have retained their interest in him, according to Sunderland Echo journalist James Copley, who also believes that Ipswich Town's interest in the winger is genuine. But any side that wants to get a deal over the line for the Black Cats' star will need to pay at least £25 million for him, according to Copley.

Speaking to Football League World, McCoist said that the Sunderland winger does not need to aim higher to join an established mid-table Premier League club because Ipswich could actually be the perfect fit.

The TNT Sport pundit and ITV commentator told FLW, via TalkSPORT BET: "Without running the risk of upsetting Sunderland supporters, because I don't want to be selling their best players...I understand Ipswich have arguably been the story of the last three years [in the EFL]. The coach has done a fantastic job there. He's done that well.

"I said last year that the three promoted teams would be relegated and everyone thinks that is the easy thing to say and it doesn't happen often, but that was the case last year.

"I don't think Ipswich will go down and I think the manager (Kieran McKenna) is going right to the top. He's proven already that he is very astute, tactically aware, and he's clever.

"If I am Jack Clarke, it (relegation) wouldn't concern me at all. Obviously, teams can struggle under normal circumstances to be favourites for the drop again.

"However, I can see beyond that. I can see a really really good manager, who probably had opportunities to leave himself this summer.

"He's decided to continue, which is fantastic news. Again, a great story and one we don't see very often.

"Clarke is one of these players that I could see thrive, rather than struggle.

"I could see him thrive under a really wonderful coach."

Sunderland's Jack Clarke dilemma amid Ipswich Town interest

Sunderland signed Clarke on a permanent basis back in July 2022, for a reported fee of just £750,000. That same report suggests that Tottenham wisely inserted a 25 percent sell-on clause in that deal.

McKenna and Ipswich may have also now thrown their hat into the ring and are reportedly preparing a bid for the former Spurs man, who they are said to value at £18 million, falling well short of Sunderland's reported valuation amid the North London side's sell-on clause.

That still leaves the Black Cats in a tricky position regarding the former Leeds winger, as he would only have 12 months left on his deal next summer. As such, a possible £20 million-plus boost to the club's coffers could be invaluable to Sunderland.

It would absolutely allow Regis Le Bris to shape the squad to align with his vision of how he wants to play, making crucial signings across plenty of key areas in the squad, as opposed to keeping one mercurial talent.