Highlights Sunderland offloaded older players in recent transfer windows, including Bailey Wright, Carl Winchester, Lynden Gooch, and Danny Batth.

Alex Pritchard left Sunderland for Birmingham City after a successful stint, causing disappointment among fans.

Pritchard's contributions, impact, and professionalism should be appreciated by Black Cats' fans as he exits the club.

Sunderland have offloaded some older players during the past couple of transfer windows.

Bailey Wright and Carl Winchester both departed earlier in the summer, with Lynden Gooch and Danny Batth sealing switches to Stoke City and Norwich City during the end of that window.

That left Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard and Bradley Dack as the three oldest players in the Black Cats' squad.

But Evans has spent much of his time at the Stadium of Light on the sidelines and Dack hasn't made that much of an impact since joining last summer.

However, it was Pritchard that left in January, with the 30-year-old reuniting with Tony Mowbray at fellow Championship side Birmingham City.

The end of Alex Pritchard's time at Sunderland

The attacking midfielder's future at the Stadium of Light had been in doubt for some time.

Mowbray, who was the manager of the Wearside club at the time, even admitted last summer that he expected Pritchard to leave during that window.

However, a move away from the Black Cats didn't materialise and he made a fairly decent impact this season, featuring regularly during the first half of the campaign and being a real asset under Mowbray.

Alex Pritchard's Sunderland stats (all competitions) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 47 4 13 2022/23 43 4 7 2023/24 25 1 5

And with this in mind, he looked set to remain at the club beyond the end of January, even with The Telegraph reporting that Birmingham, MLS side Colorado Rapids and Turkish Super Lig outfit Sivasspor were all prepared to offer him long-term deals to take him away from the Stadium of Light.

But there was a twist when Pritchard handed in a transfer request - and made himself unavailable for future games. This wasn't ideal for Mick Beale (pictured above), who saw him leave at the last minute.

Alan Nixon initially reported that Birmingham were prepared to wait until the summer to sign him for free when his contract expired, but they ended up making a move for the midfielder in the end and sealed a deal for him.

Alex Pritchard should be fondly remembered

It turns out that Pritchard was offered a deal to remain on Wearside shortly before his departure - and with this and the transfer request in mind - you can understand if sections of the Black Cats' fanbase feel a little let down by the 30-year-old.

But you can't blame him for leaving, considering his future had been up in the air for some time and the fact the Black Cats are very much focused on younger players.

As well as this, supporters should acknowledge the contributions he has made to the club, with his goalscoring contributions and set players proving to be a game-changer for the club.

It took them so long to get back to the Championship - and Pritchard was integral in getting the club back to the second tier.

He also performed well for them in the second tier, helping them to adjust to this level.

And in the absence of Batth and Gooch, who moved on during the latter stages of the summer window, Pritchard was a much-needed senior figure in the dressing room.

He will be a big miss - and Pritchard should be fondly remembered by fans for his contributions at the Stadium of Light.

The 30-year-old will be just as appreciative of the Black Cats' fans who supported him.