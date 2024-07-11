Highlights Browne's experience offer Sunderland newfound optimism under Le Bris' leadership - Alex Neil has played a big role in getting him there.

Dialogue with the sporting director and head coach played major roles in Browne's decision to join the Black Cats.

Browne's signing indicates a shift in Sunderland's recruiting strategy towards balance between youth and experience.

Sunderland's latest signing Alan Browne has revealed that former manager Alex Neil influenced his decision to join the Black Cats.

Regis Le Bris' desire to add experience to the Sunderland squad has at least been somewhat addressed already. The first signing of his era as Black Cats head coach sees the former Preston North End captain join the club on a three-year deal.

Browne made 414 appearances for the club over more than a decade at Deepdale.

He's somebody that Sunderland have been targeting for a while, according to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Related Sunderland: Kristjaan Speakman reveals Preston North End strategy after robbing Championship rivals Kristjaan Speakman has spoke following the capture of ex-Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne

Chats with him and the new head coach helped to convince the 29-year-old to move to Wearside.

"So I met the sporting director first," said Browne, on the club's YouTube channel. "He was just telling me about the values and history of the club, what they are ultimately trying to achieve and why they are bringing me here. That obviously was something I wanted to be a part of, and then I spoke to the manager afterwards.

"He shared ideas with me of how he likes to play and approach games - his different styles and tactics. He spoke through all that and it was something I believe in myself, the way he wants to play. It’s just something I am just looking forward to starting now."

Le Bris wasn't the only managerial figure that convinced the Irishman to join Sunderland though.

Alex Neil's influence on Alan Browne's decision to join Sunderland

The midfielder revealed that the words of the Black Cats' last promotion-winning boss, and former Stoke City manager, helped him to make up his mind that the Stadium of Light was the right place to go.

He said: "The only person I spoke to was Alex Neil, who only said good things. I do take his advice on board. He is someone I worked with for quite some time at Preston. I don’t think he would point me in the wrong direction. He had a lot of good things to say about the club."

Neil worked with Browne for around three-and-a-half years at Preston.

The Lilywhites' chances of keeping their Irish international captain, whose contract status had become a bit of a saga over the season, were said to be on the up as other teams that were linked to him, like Sheffield United and Coventry City, struggled to match the offer that the Lancashire club had presented to him, according to Alan Nixon.

Browne announced that he would be leaving the club yesterday, thanking Preston, their owners and the fans for all their support over the many years that he was with them.

Sunderland fans should be happy with Alan Browne signing

The recruitment strategy implemented by Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is one that has caused division and friction. Some can see what they're trying to do by recruiting youthful players on the whole, others think that they are backing themselves into a corner with this approach - limiting the type of players that they can get.

There certainly appears to be much more flexibility in the way things are done now compared to last summer. The hugely disappointing 2023/24 campaign has maybe sent a wake-up call to those at the top that their methods aren't bulletproof.

They have realised the errors of their ways, because this is not a signing that they would have looked at making a year ago.

With youth comes positives and negatives. The trouble was that they didn't have enough players like Browne to make up for those negatives, in terms of experience and know-how, when things were going wrong last season. Now they do, and it should make supporters excited about what's to come under Le Bris.