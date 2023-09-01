Highlights Sunderland is set for a busy end to the transfer window, hopeful of adding Nazariy Rusyn and Adil Aouchiche to their squad before the deadline.

Talks are underway with French club Lorient for Aouchiche, and Sunderland is optimistic about reaching a deal for the 21-year-old midfielder.

The transfer window has been difficult for Sunderland, but securing these deals would be a positive end to a tumultuous couple of months for the club.

Sunderland are set for a busy end to the transfer window as the Black Cats look to secure some final deals before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Tony Mowbray is hopeful of adding Nazariy Rusyn to his first team squad.

According to Keith Downie, the paperwork is all that’s left to be completed in order to get the deal for the striker over the line.

Sunderland have been searching for a new forward throughout the summer and now appear to have found a target they can land right at the death.

However, Rusyn may not be the only arrival before the market shuts this evening.

What is the latest Sunderland transfer news?

It has also been reported that talks are underway with French outfit Lorient over a move for Adil Aouchiche.

There is some optimism that a deal can be agreed with the Ligue 1 side for the 21-year-old.

Aouchiche is an attacking midfielder that came through the ranks of the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy.

He later signed for Saint-Etienne, where he made 69 appearances in the French top flight.

The midfielder signed for Lorient last summer, helping the team to a 10th place finish in the league.

Although his role in the squad was quite limited, making nine substitute appearances, with just one start to his name.

This has led to speculation over his future, with Sunderland now hopeful of completing a deal to sign the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Rusyn is a Ukranian forward that is set to arrive from Zorya Luhansk, where he has been a key player.

The 24-year-old made 30 appearances in the Ukrainian top flight last season, contributing 13 goals and five assists as the team finished third in the table.

How has the summer been for Sunderland?

It has been a difficult transfer window for the Wearside outfit, who have predominantly struggled in their pursuit of a new forward.

Getting these deals over the line would be a positive end to a tumultuous couple of months.

But the impending departure of Ross Stewart will be a big blow, and could see the team look to make one extra addition before 11pm tonight.

Sunderland impressed a lot of people last year with their performances in the club’s first season back in the Championship, coming sixth in the table.

However, it has been a disappointing start to the new term, with Mowbray’s side earning just four points from their opening four games.

Next up for the Black Cats is the visit of Southampton to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Is this a positive end to the window for Sunderland?

Adding Aouchiche and Rusyn should help give the team a greater attacking balance, but there is no getting past the imminent departure of Stewart.

The Scot is a talismanic figure and is nearing his return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Losing him without much time to sort out a proper replacement is a tough pill for Sunderland to swallow, especially as the club had hoped to agree a new deal with the 27-year-old.

However, at least additions have finally been sorted as the team risked going seriously backwards without fresh faces through the door this evening.