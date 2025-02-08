Every game that Sunderland play triggers increased hype around Enzo Le Fee, who is already looking like the silkiest player in the Championship.

While the Frenchman is only on loan at the Stadium of Light, the obligation to buy the midfielder is becoming increasingly significant.

Of course, a lot needs to happen for the obligation to be activated, but if the deal comes to fruition, then Regis Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman will have completed the masterstroke of the season.

Obligation to buy Le Fee already looks a bargain

If the Black Cats secure promotion to the Premier League, then the club will be obligated to buy Le Fee for £16m.

The proposed deal would represent the highest fee ever spent in the club's history, surpassing the £13.5m spent on Didier Ndong.

After only four games in a Sunderland shirt, the deal is already looking like a steal. The Frenchman has dazzled in Le Bris' midfield, with defenders falling apart in his company.

Le Fee is clearly a player for the big occasions, which was summed up in his assist for Sunderland's winning goal against Middlesbrough.

The 25-year-old stunned Luke Ayling before delivering the decisive cross which led to the winning goal at the Riverside Stadium. Crucially, it meant the Black Cats kept pace with their promotion rivals.

His statistics are already impressive, with the midfielder averaging 5.35 crosses per game, 4.35 dribbles per game and 1.34 successful dribbles per game.

£16m already feels like a bargain for a player who looks destined for the top flight regardless of Sunderland's success this season.

Enzo Le Fee's 2024/25 Championship statistics with Sunderland Statistics Total Per 90 minutes Percentile Appearances 4 N/A 0 Assists 1 0.25 94 Crosses 16 5.35 96 Dribbles 13 4.35 96 Successful dribbles 4 1.34 91

Competition will be fierce for Enzo Le Fee

Given Le Fee's form for the Wearsiders, competition will be fierce for his services if Le Bris' side are unable to fulfill their top flight aspirations.

Last season, Jack Clarke was the Black Cats' best player by some margin and, as a result of the club's failings on the pitch, they had to part with him for an initial £15m, rising to £20m.

Although a different profile of player, it already looks like Le Fee is a more valuable asset than Clarke, meaning his value should surpass the £16m obligation the Black Cats hold.

Judging from his performances, it is obvious why AS Roma brought him to the Italian capital as one of the most talked about young midfielders in the game.

A player of his quality would surely slot straight into a host of Premier League clubs' starting elevens and there could be a bidding war if he becomes available.

All of these factors cement the fact that Sunderland have pulled off an almighty deal for a player who is already their talisman.

While there is a long way to go in the Championship season, Le Fee looks like he will play a significant part in the Black Cats' fortunes.

One thing that is for certain, is if Sunderland achieve promotion to the promised land, then they will already have a Premier League player on their hands.