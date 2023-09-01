Highlights Sunderland are finalizing a loan deal for young Chelsea striker Mason Burstow, a move that could provide the much-needed boost to their lackluster start to the season.

Tony Mowbray's side have been searching for somebody to lead the line for most of the summer transfer window. They finally look like getting one of their targets, as Mason Burstow looks to be heading northbound from the country's capital. The Athletic are reporting that the deal is close to completion.

The Black Cat's start to the season has been a lackluster one. Back-to-back two-one defeats at the hands of Ipswich Town and Preston North End were followed by a narrow home victory against Rotherham United.

After holding Coventry to a draw in the Midlands, Mowbray's men sit 18th, with work to do. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Crewe Alexandra, who pipped them on penalties in the first round.

Who is Mason Burstow?

After impressing in non-league, Mason Burstow earned a move to Charlton Athletic in 2020. The then teenager played 23 times and scored six, before Chelsea, very quickly, came knocking.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute in Chelsea's curtain-raiser against Liverpool. He was then introduced from the bench in the Blues' subsequent league outings. Burstow played seven minutes at the London Stadium, before adding a further one at the end of his side's rout of Luton Town.

The forward was included in Mauricio Pochettino's shaken up starting XI for Wednesday's Carabao Cup second round tie versus Wimbledon and played 65 minutes. Chelsea scraped past the League Two side, who took the lead from the penalty spot early on.

Burstow has significant potential, and consistent game time in the second tier will prove crucial in his development.

How has Sunderland's transfer business been so far?

Sunderland's incomings have been sparse, and relatively underwhelming. Jenson Seelt and Jobe Bellingham both arrived for seven-figure fees, and are 17 and 20-years-old respectively. More youngsters also entering the Stadium of Light are striker Luis Semedo, Eliezer Mayenda and defender Nectarios Triantis.

More recognsiable names include back up goalkeeper, Nathan Bishop, and former Blackburn Rovers creator, Bradley Dack.

Furthermore, a number of squad players have sought pastures new, and there could be more outgoings as sagas involving a number of their key assets, including Patrick Roberts and Stewart, are changing frequently.

Will Mason Burstow succeed at Sunderland?

Any player who manages to navigate the brutal Chelsea youth system, and penetrate the first team possesses significant talent.

Tony Mowbray is notoriously good at nursing young talents, which will encourage Burstow, however, maybe the sheer volume high potential players at the club could prove to be an issue.

Nine of the experienced manager's starting XI in their latest Championship match against Coventry were aged 23 or under - Dack and Luke O'Nien were the only older heads to get the nod.

The substitutes bench was filled with youth as well, one of whom was young signing Semedo, who has been utilised sporadically so far.

If Burstow was to sign, he would most likely be rotated with the former Benfica man and they would likely benefit from the healthy competition.