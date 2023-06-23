Sunderland are enjoying an upwards trajectory and, after missing out on promotion through the play-offs last season upon their return to the Championship, they have already taken significant strides so far this summer.

The youthful acquisitions of Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis and Luis 'Hemir' Semedo have all helped to add continuity and progression to the sustainable, forward-thinking project that has been put into place at Sunderland, who had the Championship's youngest squad by average age across the 2022/23 campaign.

Today, they have bolstered their strategy and, potentially even, their ambitions for next season by announcing the bombshell signing of PSV Eindhoven's Jenson Seelt.

Who is Sunderland's new signing Jenson Seelt?

The 20-year-old central defender turned out on 33 occasions for Jong PSV in the Dutch second-tier last term along with appearing in the senior match-day squad nine times

He leaves having made one senior appearance for PSV, who finished second in the Eredivise behind Feyenoord.

Sunderland have announced that personal terms have been agreed with Seelt, and he is set to travel to the Stadium of Light imminently to undertake a medical and officially finalize the switch.

Could Jenson Seelt be a good signing for Sunderland?

As aforementioned, Seelt aligns with the club's renewed values of incorporating and building the squad around players who are young, hungry and will only get better.

The end goal of this policy appears to be harvesting a significant profit on these players, which will only bode well for Sunderland as they eventually look to re-sustain themselves in the Premier League after years of turmoil.

They now appear to be in the right hands under the ownership of ambitious Frenchman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and their latest capture only solidifies that even more.

Granted, he is not exactly a known name on English shores just yet, but Seelt looks an exciting acquisition nonetheless.

He should help Sunderland to control games and build from the back even more, as young Dutch players are often equipped with excellent ball-playing qualities and composure both in and out of possession courtesy of the footballing principles that are engrained from a young age over there.

Seelt also stands at 6'4 and scored four times last season, so it looks like he will be able to deal with the additional physical rigors of the Championship while posing a clear threat from set plays.

Sunderland's defence now has a really exciting youthful core with Seelt joining the likes of Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Trai Hume, Dennis Cirkin and Australian acquisition Triantis, so it will be interesting to see how they all fit in and fare not just in the upcoming season, but in years to come, too.