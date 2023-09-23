Highlights EFL fans eagerly await the release of EA FC 24 and their club's player ratings.

As the release of EA FC 24 draws closer, fans from all across the EFL will be eagerly anticipating their club's player ratings for the year.

The annual game is set to come out on 22nd September for Ultimate Edition buyers whereas Standard Edition owners will have to wait a week longer before they can experience the full package.

With Sunderland’s heavy investment of youthful players providing success, Black Cats fans will be excited to take their team on to the pitch with many of their players representing a pool of talent in the EFL.

From this, Football League World has ranked the 15 highest rated players from the Wearside outfit.

15 Pierre Ekwah – (65)

Kicking off the ranking is central midfielder Ekwah, who has jumped up by five points on his previous 60 rated card from FIFA 23.

The talented 21-year-old made his breakthrough into the Sunderland first-team last campaign, making 14 appearances as Tony Mowbray’s men recorded a sensational feat by reaching the play-off semi-final.

On EA FC 24, the Frenchman has received well-balanced stats in every department with his strength being his best attribute at 77.

14 Corry Evans – (66)

Next up is fellow midfield player Evans, with the Northern Ireland international coming in at a 66 rating.

After arriving at the Stadium of Light from Blackburn Rovers back in July 2021, the 33-year-old made 24 appearances in the second tier last season.

Despite Evans featuring over 250 times in the Championship in a distinguished career, the distinct lack of pace on his playing card matched with his age will make him one of the lesser desired players within the squad.

13 Elliot Embleton – (66)

Another 66 rated card comes in the form of Embleton, who is currently spending the season on loan at Derby County.

After making his way through the youth ranks at the Stadium of Light, the 24-year-old featured in exactly half of their fixtures last campaign and retains his rating from FIFA 23.

Embleton records impressive figures in pace, agility and balance as well as maintaining his five-star weak foot, so he could be well worth a look for future seasons in career mode once his loan expires at Pride Park.

12 Jewison Bennette – (66)

Next in the ranking comes winger Bennette, who is another to keep hold of his ranking from last year.

The 19-year-old is a rising talent in the North East of England and will be aiming to earn more consistent game time under Mowbray after playing in just 15 matches across the 2022/23 season.

To match his potential, the Costa Rican certainly has a promising card in EA FC 24, with his 88 acceleration and 85 agility the standout points.

In addition, Bennette has a rapid flair and quick step playstyles, which shows he can be a special player in the Sunderland team.

11 Aji Alese – (67)

At number 11 is left-back Alese, who also stays at the same rating compared to the last installment.

The 22-year-old commands respectable stats in his pace and physicality, with 80 recorded in jumping and strength, which are always plus points for any defender across the backline.

10 Trai Hume – (68)

Entering the top 10 is right-back Hume, who moves up by a single point from last year.

After featuring 28 times in red and white last campaign, the 21-year-old records consistent figures in pace and physicality and is another outfield player for the Black Cats who has the potential to grow much further in future games.

9 Dennis Cirkin – (68)

Full-back Cirkin is another riser in EA FC 24, moving up by a point to a 68 rated card.

With another promising 21-year-old at the Black Cats’ disposal, Cirkin’s most impressive figures come in acceleration and sprint speed, which are registered at 75 and 78 respectively.

8 Alex Pritchard – (69)

Next up is attacking-midfielder Pritchard, who comes in at a 69 rating.

Despite featuring regularly over the course of last season, Pritchard only registered six goals and four assists from 40 games, which led to a hold of his rating from FIFA 23.

Pritchard’s highest values come in agility (85) and balance (87), while he attains scores in the low 70’s for vision, free kick accuracy and curve.

7 Luke O’Nien – (69)

Another staying as they are is versatile O’Nien, with a 69 rated card recorded for this year’s edition.

The 28-year-old possesses an impressive card, with 91 strength and 88 aggression featuring in his physicality, while his high agility and balance make him an asset with or without the ball.

6 Bradley Dack – (69)

The first of the new summer additions to the list is Dack, who comes down by two points after his last season was ravaged by injury while at Blackburn Rovers.

Despite a lack of regular minutes in the last 12 months, Dack is particularly impressive in his dribbling and physicality, with high ratings in the 70’s for agility, balance and strength, as well as recording an 80 in his jumping.

5 Dan Neil – (70)

In at number five is central midfielder Neil, who has been a regular starter since the 2021/22 campaign on Wearside.

The 21-year-old remained at the Stadium of Light and continues to ply his trade in the second tier.

Neil’s best stats come from his physicality, with 85 stamina a positive attribute the longer the matches go on.

4 Patrick Roberts – (71)

Starting off the 71 rated players is Roberts, who was a mainstay in the Sunderland team last season by making 42 appearances.

This earns him an upgrade of one point for the new game with his electric pace and high-tier dribbling making him a dangerous threat going forward on the right-hand side.

3 Anthony Patterson – (71)

A steady riser between the sticks is goalkeeper Patterson, who climbs by three points from his previous 68 rating.

The 23-year-old asserted himself as the Sunderland number one at the beginning of last season and started all 46 league matches in a sixth-place finish.

His kicking and reflexes are the strongest part of his card, with 72 and 74 ratings respectively.

2 Daniel Ballard – (71)

In second place is Ballard, with the Northern Ireland international earning a 71 rating.

With his in-game stats lacking on the technical side, the 23-year-old is in the green for jumping, strength and aggression, which compliments his 6 ft 1 in height and makes him a dominant central defender in the game.

1 Jack Clarke – (73)

Rounding off the list as Sunderland’s highest rated player on EA FC 24 is Clarke, who enjoyed a terrific last campaign with nine goals and 12 assists from 45 matches.

The 22-year-old also scores the highest speed rating in the squad with 83, which ensures the Black Cats have dangerous players on both flanks to deal significant damage in the attacking areas.