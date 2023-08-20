Highlights Johnny Cochrane, Mick McCarthy, and Peter Reid are among the top-performing managers in the history of Sunderland AFC, with win percentages of 42.4%, 42.9%, and 45.0% respectively.

Cochrane achieved great success with Sunderland, winning the First Division championship in 1935-36 and the FA Cup in 1937.

McCarthy led the team to promotion as Championship champions in the 2004-2005 season, but struggled in the Premier League and was eventually sacked.

Sunderland AFC are one of the most historic clubs in the landscape of English football, and since forming in 1879 have had a total of 41 different managers between the top flight and third tiers of the footballing pyramid in this country.

As the fortunes of the club have been mixed to say the least, Football League World have decided to rank those permanent managers with the highest win percentages in the club's history.

*Disclaimer* - To qualify for this top ten, the managers must have been in charge of a period of at least 20 games.

10 Johnny Cochrane (42.4%)

Cochrane joined the Black Cats in the year of 1928 to replace Bob Kyle, who will feature on this list later.

He would go on to manage over 500 games for the Wearside club, at a time when they were established in the higher echelons of the then First Division.

The pinnacle of Cochrane's managerial career saw Sunderland become First Division champions in 1935-36, eight points ahead of Derby County in 2nd. The side also won the 1937 FA Cup Final, beating Preston North End 3-1 at Wembley.

Cochrane left Sunderland on 3rd March 1939 with the club 14th in the table, just seven points clear of the relegation places.

9 Mick McCarthy (42.9%)

Mick McCarthy is also one of the most respected EFL managers of recent times, and he features at ninth on this list with a win percentage of 42.9% from his time at the Stadium of Light.

Joining in March 2003, McCarthy was unable to save the club from Premier League relegation, but was able to turn things around in his two full seasons in the North East.

In 2003/04, Sunderland finished 3rd on 79 points, but were defeated 5-4 on penalties after a 4-4 aggregate scoreline against eventual play-off winners Crystal Palace who finished 6 points behind the Black Cats in the regular season.

However, the following season would see Sunderland return to the Premier League as Championship champions with a total of 94 points, having been in the top six since mid-October, with 29 wins from their 46 league games

McCarthy was unable to sustain this positive momentum upon the club's return to the Premier League and was sacked on 6th March 2006 with the club 16 points from safety.

8 Peter Reid (45.0%)

Peter Reid is up next, having garnered a win percentage of 45% during his spell with Sunderland which lasted almost eight years.

At the time of his arrival in April 1995, the club were languishing in 19th in the second tier, but after keeping their heads above water, Reid took the side to the Premiership in the space of 12 months, finishing as champions with a total of 83 points and 22 wins.

The following season, the club were relegated on the final day after a 1-0 defeat at Wimbledon, and in 1997/98 were denied an immediate return in one of the most dramatic play-off finals of all time, losing to Charlton Athletic 7-6 on penalties after a 4-4 draw after extra-time.

The following season they won the division, doing so in style. Having gone top in mid-October, they sustained their position for the remainder of the season, winning 31 times and amassing 105 points, a record only broken by Reading in 2005/06.

Their first two seasons back in the big time saw Sunderland competing at the top end of the Premiership, finishing seventh in consecutive seasons whilst Kevin Phillips won the 'European Golden Shoe' in the first of those, scoring 30 goals and is the last Englishman to win the award.

The following season saw Sunderland finish just 4 points ahead of the bottom three, and Reid was sacked in October 2002 after a poor start to the season.

7 Bob Kyle (45.4%)

Bob Kyle is Sunderland's longest-serving manager of all time between August 1905 & March 1928, overseeing a total of 817 matches, winning 351 of those.

During his tenure, Kyle became the only Irishman to win the First Division title in the 1912/13 season, with 54 points and 25 wins, finishing 4 points ahead of Aston Villa.

The closest he came to replicating that success was 10 years later, as the Black Cats came runners-up to Liverpool, finishing 6 points behind, yet again on 54 points.

Kyle would retire in 1928, and his successor - the aforementioned Cochrane - would re-establish the club at the top end of the first division.

6 Bob Stokoe (46.7%)

Bob Stokoe is one of the most iconic figures in Sunderland's long history, but only comes in at sixth on this list.

Having taken charge in November 1972, Stokoe well and truly transformed the fortunes of the club in a short period, losing just six times in 34 outings as well as becoming the first Second Division side since 1931 to win the FA Cup, beating a star-studded Leeds United side 1-0 at Wembley through an Ian Porterfield goal, and a magnificent Jim Montgomery double save. Subsequently, a statue of Stokoe's post-match celebration stands in front of the Stadium Light.

The club continued to build under his guidance, finishing sixth that season before finishing just three and two points away from promotion over the 1973/74 & 1974/75 seasons.

However, their luck was finally in the following season, as they won the Second Division championship with 56 points and 24 victories. They couldn't continue such momentum back in the top flight, and Stokoe resigned after starting the season with no wins from nine games.

5 Alex Mackie (48.6%)

Alex Mackie begins the top five on this list with a win percentage of 48.6% after his spell at Roker Park between 1899 and 1905.

Mackie was in charge of 214 matches at the Black Cats, winning 104 of them, as well as becoming First Division champions in 1901/02 with 44 points, finishing three clear of runners-up Everton. The following year, Mackie's outfit defeated Corinthians 3-0 in the Sheriff of London Charity Shield.

He left Sunderland in 1905, joining rivals Middlesbrough before being banned from any football related activity due to a scandal involving payments.

4 Jack Ross (50.7%)

Ross was brought in by then Chairman Stewart Donald in 2018 as the man he thought could restore pride in the club after back-to-back relegations from the Premier League into League One.

At this point in time, the situation at the Stadium of Light was well documented through the "Sunderland 'Till I Die" Netflix documentary, as the club had such pressure to deliver a first-time promotion back to the Championship.

The Scot led the club to two Wembley appearances in his only full season, but was defeated in both. Firstly, a Papa Johns Trophy final loss on penalties to Portsmouth in March 2019.

The Black Cats would somewhat get revenge on Pompey, defeating them 1-0 over two legs to reach the Play-Off Final. However, despite taking the lead through a bizarre Naby Sarr own goal, Charlton defeated Sunderland again at Wembley through goals from Ben Purrington and a 94th minute winner by Patrick Bauer.

With the pressure increasing on Ross to deliver in his second season, he was unable to fulfill the board's ambition and was sacked on 8th October 2019, with the club sixth in the table.

3 Lee Johnson (51.3%)

Another manager from the League One era at the Stadium of Light follows in the form of Lee Johnson, who won 40 of his 78 games in charge.

Johnson was brought in on December 5th 2020, with the club sat 9th in the third tier. He would soon make them a force in the second half of the season, coming 4th in the regular season, but yet again the play-off curse struck and Sunderland were defeated 3-2 by Lincoln City in the semi-finals.

Johnson had won 16 of the first 28 league matches the following season, as well as guiding the side to a Carabao Cup Quarter-Final, losing 5-1 to Arsenal.

Despite being sat third in the league at the time and just two points off first place, Johnson's time in the North East came to an end after a 6-0 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers.

2 Billy Elliott (56.5%)

At second place is the shortest tenure on this list in the form of Billy Elliott, who was in charge of just 23 league games, but won 13 of those between December 1978 and May 1979.

He replaced Jimmy Adamson, who had a bright start to the season with Sunderland in and around the promotion picture, and Elliot was tasked with continuing this.

In the end, Sunderland missed out on promotion by a point to Stoke City, and the club's board opted to replace Elliott with Ken Knighton.

1 Tom Watson (62.3%)

By far and away Sunderland's best manager based on the win percentage metric is Tom Watson, who was in charge between 1889 and 1896.

Watson took Sunderland into the Football League, before making them a dominant force under his management. The club won its first First Division championship in 1891/92, before repeating the feat the following season and in 1894/95.

No other manager has won this many significant trophies in the club's history, making Watson Sunderland's greatest ever manager.

Founder of the Football League and then Chairman of Aston Villa, William McGregor described Watson's Sunderland as the "team of all talents" after thrashing Villa 7-2 in April 1890.