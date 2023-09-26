Football fanfare in the North East of England is encompassed by a unique aura.

In other parts of the United Kingdom, you'll find large selections of supporters who don't support their local team and instead devote their affection towards the bigger clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, but that's rarely the case on the North Sea coast.

Indeed, it tends to be more of a religion than just another way to fill the weekend in that corner of the country, meaning that all three of the region's leading clubs - Middlesbrough, Newcastle United and Sunderland - have massive fanbases.

And it's Sunderland who we'll be pinning our focus on here.

Wherever they go, whatever league they play in, the Mackems are guaranteed to be well-backed by their very own- so, why not take a look at the most recognisable faces within that following?

Let's get straight into it...

Katie Adie

A recognisable face and voice during the 80's and 90's, Adie held the role of BBC's chief news correspondent between 1989 and 2003.

She frequently flew all around the world reporting from some of the globe's most intense and dangerous war zones, affording little scope to focus on football.

But she is a Sunderland fan, having been born and raised in the area, and notably participated in a charity event for the club back in 2011.

Melanie Hill

On the other hand, Hill hails from Brighton on the complete other side of the country- although being raised and educated in Sunderland powered her support for the red and white stripes.

The actress has also been a recognisable face and voice in years gone by, having starred in the likes of Auf Wiedersehen and Coronation Street.

Chris Hughes

Hughes is by far the most outspoken supporter on this list, as he's made no secret of his club allegiances.

A simple click on his X account will present you with an array of Sunderland posts, with the TV personality frequently making the most of his profile to engage and share his thoughts with the 476K followers he's ammassed.

His claim to fame arrived in 2017 when he featured on hit TV show Love Island - where he'd end up meeting former partner Olivia Attwood.

In a rather comedic turn of events, though, Attwood is now in a relationship with midfielder Bradley Dack, who signed for Sunderland over the summer!

At least Hughes has been able to have a laugh about it...

Paul Collingwood

Originally from County Durham, the all-rounder could well have grown up supporting arch-rivals Newcastle- but he instead ended up following the Mackems instead.

Renowned for both bowling and batting, Collingwood frequently turned out for England across a glittering career in cricket and even captained his nation.

To this day, he still holds records at international level and has the best bowling figures in a One-Day International by an England player while being the first English captain to lead a major ICC side to tournament victory, too.

Crucially, though, Collingwood spent the majority of his club career in homely surroundings with Durham County Cricket Club, which allowed him to attend Sunderland fixtures from time to time- where he was spotted by eagle-eyed supporters more than once.