January was a key month for Sunderland as they had the opportunity to put the finishing touches on their squad before embarking on a promotion push.

The Black Cats strengthened in attack by signing Enzo Le Fee and Jayden Danns on loan as well as making Wilson Isidor's loan move from Zenit St Petersberg permanent.

While Regis Le Bris and co were focused on bolstering the Black Cats' attack, they neglected other areas of the pitch, which could ultimately cost them promotion.

Regis Le Bris decided against defensive reinforcements in January

Speaking ahead of the winter window, Le Bris outlined his intention of adding attacking reinforcements, but when asked about the team's defence, he said: "We have no problem."

Although the Frenchman was correct in that his backline was a strength, no problem felt like a bit of a stretch.

Over the month of January, the Wearsiders' defensive record was encouraging, with three clean sheets and three goals conceded, but now it is a concern.

Sunderland have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six matches and their 3-0 defeat to Coventry City came after weeks of poor and nervy defending.

At its best, the Black Cats' back four had been imperious, but there was always that lingering concern that one injury could derail the fine work put in earlier in the campaign.

When Dan Ballard limped off against Hull City at the end of February, it was always going to be bad news and while the club prayed for an injury-free rest of the season, that was always going to be a big ask.

Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume injuries a major promotion blow

When it rains, it pours. The international break is always a worrying time for Premier League clubs, but also for Sunderland, who had a host of players out representing their respective countries.

When the news of Dennis Cirkin's injury filtered through, it was a concern. The left-back has not had the best of luck with injuries during his time on Wearside and the club are not blessed with options.

Leo Hjelde will be the beneficiary of the injury and has shown glimpses of quality when he has had to fill in, but he is no Dennis Cirkin.

To further hamper the Black Cats' promotion challenge, it was then revealed that Trai Hume had been sent home by Northern Ireland after sustaining an injury.

With both first-choice full-backs out injured, Le Bris is now thin on the ground. Luke O'Nien would have been the obvious option to fill in on the right, but who would fill his void in the center?

Sunderland have two options: Jenson Seelt, who has played 21 minutes of football since recovering from knee surgery, while Joe Anderson has not made a league appearance for the club since 2023.

Alternatively, Le Bris could slot a winger into the full-back position or move to a back three, but that option feels unlikely as the manager favours a back four.

Sunderland's current fit defensive options - per Transfermarkt Player name Favoured position Appearances Goals Assists Chris Mepham Centre-back 30 1 0 Luke O'Nien Centre-back 38 3 1 Jenson Seelt Centre-back 1 0 0 Joe Anderson Centre-back 1 0 0 Leo Fuhr Hjelde Left-back 12 0 1

The reality of the injuries sustained by Ballard, Cirkin and Hume is that Sunderland's backline is weak and not fit to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

The club's hierarchy had the opportunity to bring in a defender or two in January, but they failed to see the glaring lack of options behind their first-choice defence.

While the injuries sustained during the last two weeks were unfortunate, they were not unexpected, and anyone who knows the personnel in the club's back four knows they are injury-prone.

Of course, the severity of the injuries sustained by Cirkin and Hume is unknown at this stage, but if they are out for any stretch of time, then the club can kiss their promotion hopes goodbye.