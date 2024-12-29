It has been an outstanding season for Sunderland in the Championship so far, with the Black Cats emerging as surprise promotion contenders.

Sunderland finished 16th in the table last season after a turbulent second half of the campaign under Michael Beale and caretaker boss Mike Dodds, but they have improved significantly this term.

Few had heard of Regis Le Bris when he was announced as the Black Cats' new head coach in June following a lengthy search, but the Frenchman has transformed the fortunes of the Wearside outfit this season, despite the loss of star man Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town in the summer.

Sunderland are currently among the automatic promotion candidates in the Championship, and that is particularly impressive considering that they have a much lower wage bill than many of their rivals, including the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Sunderland's estimated 2024-25 wage bill (according to Capology) Weekly wage bill £242,769 Annual wage bill £12,624,000 Championship rank 14th

It remains to be seen whether the Black Cats will be able to sustain their push for the top two with competition from much wealthier clubs, but as Le Bris continues to overperform on a limited budget, we looked at the club's top five highest paid players.

All figures are according to Capology, and it should be stressed that they are an estimate.

Jobe Bellingham - £12,500-a-week

Midfielder Jobe Bellingham is believed to be Sunderland's fifth-highest paid player, taking home £12,500-a-week and £650,000-a-year.

Bellingham made the move to the Stadium of Light from Birmingham City last summer for a fee of just £3 million, and the Black Cats will still be wondering how they managed to land such a bargain.

The 19-year-old scored seven goals and provided one assist in 47 games last season, but he looks on course to significantly better that total this time around, and he has been one of the leading lights in Sunderland's promotion challenge.

After Crystal Palace had bids rejected for Bellingham in the summer, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to be keen on him ahead of the January window, so the Black Cats may face the threat of losing one of their key men, but as he is believed to be valued at £21 million, they would at least make a sizeable profit if he was to move on.

Salis Abdul Samed - £15,000-a-week

Salis Abdul Samed is next on the list of Sunderland's biggest earners, with the midfielder receiving £15,000-a-week and £780,000-a-year.

Samed joined the Black Cats on loan from Lens in the summer, so his parent club are likely to be contributing to his wages, and given that he has vast experience in the French top flight, he looked to be an exciting signing for the Wearsiders.

The Ghana international is yet to make his debut for Sunderland due to a muscle problem, but Le Bris confirmed earlier this month that he is set to return to training, so he will be hoping to play a big part in the second half of the season.

As the Black Cats have done well in his absence, Samed will have to work hard to force his way into the team and prove his worth, but he could be a useful player for Le Bris to have at his disposal once he returns to fitness.

Alan Browne - £15,000-a-week

Like Samed, fellow midfielder Alan Browne is also estimated to take home £15,000-a-week and £780,000-a-year.

Browne arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer in the summer following his departure from Preston North End, with Sunderland fighting off competition from Coventry City and Sheffield United to land his signature.

The Black Cats broke away from their usual transfer policy of signing young players to bring Browne to the club, and the 29-year-old's experience has proven to be invaluable to Le Bris' side this season.

Browne has been sidelined since mid-November with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out until at least the end of January, but he should be available for much of the second half of the campaign.

Related Sunderland AFC: Regis Le Bris sends message to Wilson Isidor as scoring drought continues Regis Le Bris has claimed that Wilson Isidor isn't far away from ending his goal drought

Dan Ballard - £25,000-a-week

Defender Dan Ballard is Sunderland's second-highest paid player, taking home £25,000-a-week and £1,300,000-a-year.

Ballard joined the Black Cats from Arsenal in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £2 million, and he would likely have received a wage increase when he signed a new contract to keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2028 in July.

While Ballard has struggled with injury at times this season, the 25-year-old has been a crucial player for Sunderland when fit, and in addition to his defensive solidity, he has even chipped in with a few important goals in recent weeks.

However, Ballard is another player the Black Cats could face a battle to keep hold of in January, with Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all said to be keeping tabs on the Northern Ireland international.

Chris Mepham - £35,000-a-week

Chris Mepham is estimated to be Sunderland's biggest earner, with the defender receiving £35,000-a-week and £1,820,000-a-year.

Mepham made a season-long loan move to the Black Cats from Bournemouth in the summer, and given that he is on such big wages, it is almost certain that the Cherries will be contributing to his salary.

The 27-year-old was another player who did not necessarily fit the profile of Sunderland's usual signings, but he arrived with a strong Premier League pedigree, as well as previous Championship promotion experience.

Mepham will be hoping to help the Black Cats to promotion to the top flight during his loan spell, but after his impressive start to life at the Stadium of Light, the hierarchy will surely already be having thoughts about signing the Welsh international permanently.