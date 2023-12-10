Sunderland's key figures have a significant decision to make in the next few days and potentially weeks as they seek out Tony Mowbray's replacement in the dugout at the Stadium of Light.

An overseas head coach is expected to arrive at the club as the 60-year-old's successor, and whoever that person is will not be in full control of the transfers.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman along with his recruitment team do the deals on Wearside, and January could be an important time for the Black Cats to strengthen as there is a real chance to get one up on their top six rivals.

Sunderland's dream starting 11 after the January transfer window

Let's take a look at what the starting 11 of the next Sunderland head coach could look like by the start of February when the January transfer window has been and gone.

GK: Anthony Patterson

There will be no need to sign a goalkeeper in January, although it wouldn't be a shock if there is top flight interest in Patterson.

The 23-year-old has developed into a real star for the Black Cats in-between the sticks and is one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship.

RB: Trai Hume

A bargain buy from Linfield in 2022, Hume is attracting attention from other clubs ahead of the transfer window re-opening.

Burnley, Leicester and Leeds have all been linked with the Northern Irishman, but it would have to take a big bid to prize him away from the Stadium of Light.

CB: Dan Ballard

When fit, Ballard is one of the best and most commanding defenders in the division, and that will lead to interest at some point.

The ex-Arsenal defender was on Burnley's radar again in October, per Alan Nixon, but the Black Cats will surely be looking for eight figures at this point.

CB: Nathaniel Adjei

Luke O'Nien has been solid enough in defence and there are youngsters like Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt waiting in the wings, but it speaks volumes that the Wearsiders have been linked recently with Adjei.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian had a good 2023 season for Swedish outfit Hammarby, and his size and agility could see him be a good partner to Ballard.

LB: Niall Huggins

Before this season, Dennis Cirkin would be the first-choice left-back at Sunderland, but his injury problems has given Huggins a chance after two miserable years on the sidelines.

Signed from Leeds in 2021, Huggins is making up for lost time and his versatility is proving to be really useful, and there's no reason why he should lose his spot in the starting 11 right now.

CDM: Pierre Ekwah

Another shrewd addition in the past 12 months has been Ekwah from West Ham's reserves - when fit he is one of the first names on the current team-sheet at the Stadium of Light.

The Frenchman makes things tick in the middle of the park and he's part of a youthful and energetic midfield trio.

CM: Dan Neil

Sunderland need to hope that clubs are not keeping tabs on Neil as his form improves.

The 21-year-old has six goal contributions to his name already this season and he could be a real difference maker in the second half of the campaign.

CM: Jobe Bellingham

Since his arrival from Birmingham in the summer, Bellingham has gotten plenty of game-time and that should continue despite the sacking of Mowbray.

The 18-year-old's ceiling is incredibly high and some massive clubs are reportedly already watching on to see if he can become as good as his brother Jude.

RW: Patrick Roberts

Roberts was the subject of interest from Southampton late on in the summer transfer window, but unlike Ross Stewart, the winger stayed put.

Since then, Roberts has signed a new contract but his goal output hasn't been good enough - a winger could be on the agenda in January but the 26-year-old should be persisted with.

LW: Jack Clarke

Premier League clubs will be looking at Clarke just like there were in the summer, but it would take a massive offer for Sunderland to consider selling in the middle of the season.

With 10 league goals in 20 appearances, Clarke is Sunderland's most important player in the final third and with the club's strikers misfiring, his goals have been vital.

ST: Divin Mubama

Four new strikers arrived in the North East during the summer, but none of them have scored yet for the club - another addition therefore is needed.

Mubama is a player that is out of contract at West Ham in the summer and has turned down offers from the London club due to his lack of game-time.

Like they did with Ekwah and Aji Alese, Sunderland could swoop in, offer the teenager a healthy contract and first-team football to tempt him to the Championship.