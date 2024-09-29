Sunderland supporters have been treated to some excellent football in recent weeks, and the Stadium of Light faithful are understandably delighted with the way they've started the new season.

The Black Cats have been given a new lease of life since Regis Le Bris' arrival in the summer, and they looked well-placed to challenge for promotion, a dream scenario considering their dire end to the previous campaign.

Sunderland are a big club for Championship level, and while they may not sell out the Stadium of Light every week, the fact they have had over 40,000 in attendance for their opening three league games is a seriously impressive feat.

The North East is a real football hotbed with passionate support, and Sunderland fans are known to come in their droves and fork out their hard-earned money to support their club.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at how much a season ticket is at the Stadium of Light, and how that compares to the club's Championship rivals.

The price of a Sunderland season ticket

According to an article by Birmingham World, the cheapest adult Sunderland season ticket for the 2024/25 Championship campaign is £440.

With 23 home league games a season, this works out as just under £20 a game, at £19.13, decent value for this level of football, especially when you consider their flying start to the season.

According to Transfermarkt, Sunderland saw their attendance drop to 36,207 last season from 38,585 the previous campaign, with their poor end to the season no doubt causing certain supporters to stay at home with nothing to play for compared to their play-off finish the previous season.

Sunderland have had their highest average attendance in the division so far this season, and while it's clear that they have a fiercely loyal fanbase anyway, success has only helped to get more people through the gates.

With extra people coming through the gates, it means extra revenue for the club, and the Black Cats' hierarchy will be hoping it continues.

Sunderland season ticket prices compared to the rest of the Championship

Sunderland's cheapest adult season ticket of £440 ranks as the 17th cheapest in the Championship, or the eighth most expensive in the division, if you like.

Rivals Middlesbrough come in with the most expensive ticket at a whopping £574, and they are followed by the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich, Sheffield United, Luton Town, Portsmouth and Millwall.

The Championship's cheapest season tickets - Birmingham World Rank Club Price 1st Coventry City £250 2nd QPR £252 3rd Preston £294 4th Cardiff City £309 5th Oxford United £329 6th Hull City £342 7th Stoke City £344 8th Burnley £352 9th Swansea City £359 10th Bristol City £390 11th Derby County £399 12th West Brom £399 13th Watford £402 14th Plymouth Argyle £405 15th Blackburn Rovers £429 16th Leeds United £434 17th Sunderland £440 18th Millwall £441 19th Portsmouth £455 20th Luton Town £470 21st Sheffield United £513 22nd Norwich City £545.50 23rd Sheffield Wednesday £560 24th Middlesbrough £574

Sunderland supporters may be slightly unhappy upon hearing their cheapest season ticket of £440 is the eighth-most expensive in the league, but they can take consolation that they're paying £134 less than rivals Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, the cheapest ticket in the division comes at Coventry City, where supporters can pay just £250 to watch Mark Robins' side in action for a season, £190 less than what Sunderland fans are expected to fork out.

While Sunderland supporters have to pay more than the majority of their Championship rivals, the Stadium of Light faithful surely won't mind if their impressive start to the season continues.