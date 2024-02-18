Many Sunderland fans wouldn't have expected a change in manager after the run to the Championship play-offs that they had under Tony Mowbray in the 2022-23 season, but they now have Michael Beale in the dugout with Mowbray in charge of Birmingham City.

Beale's appointment at the Stadium of Light very much split opinion in December, but the only way he is going to win over the entirety of the Wearsiders fanbase is by winning football matches and getting them into the play-offs once more.

Beale is going to have to be in charge for a while to get near the top for most wins as a Sunderland manager - let's take a look at who are the nine winning-most bosses in the Black Cats' history are.

Sunderland Managers With The Most Wins Name Games Wins Win percentage (%) 9 Denis Smith 238 91 38.2% 8 Bob Stokoe 206 95 46.1% 7 Alex Mackie 214 104 48.6% 6 Tom Watson 191 119 62.3% 5 Peter Reid 353 159 45.0% 4 Bill Murray 512 186 36.3% 3 Alan Brown 551 201 36.5% 2 Johnny Cochrane 500 212 42.4% 1 Bob Kyle 817 371 45.4% Stats Provided By Soccerbase

9 Denis Smith

Smith has one trophy under his belt as a Sunderland manager, and, with 91 wins, is only just behind the man in eighth place on this list.

He won the Third Division in his first season in charge (1987/88), and he also got them promoted two seasons later up to the first division, via the play-offs.

8 Bob Stokoe

The manager from the North East is one of two managers of the nine winning-most in Sunderland's history to win the FA Cup - he brought the oldest cup competition trophy back to Wearside in 1973.

That wasn't his only big achievement with the Black Cats though.

Like Smith, he got Sunderland promoted to the first division in the 1975/76 season, but he went one better than Smith by winning the Second Division title.

By the end of his first stint with the club, he'd won 92 games - he did return to the dugout on a caretaker basis though in 1987, winning three more matches in what ended up being his final management role.

7 Alex Mackie

On top of his 102 wins as manager, the Scot led Sunderland to a first division crown in the second season of the 20th century (1901/02).

He ran the side for six years, before making the switch to join one of the club's North East rivals - Middlesbrough.

He got said job after being one of seventy people to apply for it.

6 Tom Watson

Watson has the highest winning percentage of the nine managers on this list.

He took charge of 191 Sunderland matches and won 119 of them, putting his win rate at 62.3%.

The Englishman, in fact, has the highest win percentage of any Sunderland manager that's taken charge of 10 games or more.

That alone would make him a legend of the club, but winning games comes with league titles too.

He captured three of them in four seasons (1891/92, 92/93, and 94/95).

5 Peter Reid

Reid is the only manager of the nine to have taken charge of Sunderland since the millennium, which is a rather stark way to put how lackluster the Black Cats have been for a majority of the 21st century.

He won the Division One (now known as the Championship) title twice with the club, in the 1995/96 and 1998/99 seasons.

During his tenure with the club, he picked up 159 wins.

4 Bill Murray

How can you be the manager of a club for over 18 years, have 186 wins to your name, and not win some sort of trophy?

The answer to that could well be that Murray also lost 186 games as manager of Sunderland, which also begs the question, how did he keep his job for 18 years?

Murray previously had been a bit of a hero as a player for the Black Cats.

The Scotsman played over 300 games, and won Division One, with Sunderland, between 1927 and 1937.

3 Alan Brown

Brown had played for Huddersfield Town, Burnley, and Notts County in his career, and he only went on to manage. four sides in his time in the dugout - and large majority of it was spent with Sunderland.

Over his two stints with the club, which spanned over 11 years, he won 201 games.

Despite his vast number of wins, he and Murray are the only managers of the nine to not win a single major trophy under their belts.

2 Johnny Cochrane

The Scottish manager took charge of exactly 500 games.

He actually was the manager of the team that Murray was in that won the FA Cup in the 1935/36 season.

From those 500 games, Cochrane's Sunderland side won on 212 occasions.

1 Bob Kyle

Not only is the Northern Irishman the winning-most manager in the history of Sunderland AFC, but he also took charge of the most games, and it's not even close.

817 games over 23 years is what he achieved, and 371 of them saw his side win (45.4%).

For all those wins and all those games, he only won one league title, which was the first division in the 1912/13 campaign.