Sunderland are the biggest side in the Championship in terms of fan base and history.

With six Division One titles and two FA Cups among other trophies, the Wearsiders are one of the most successful sides in English football. Indeed, only six clubs have won more top flight titles in England than Sunderland.

Holding around 49,000, the Stadium of Light boasts the highest capacity of any club in English football's second tier. The stadium holds just under 10,000 fewer seats than Sheffield Wednesday's home ground, Hillsborough, which has the second-highest number in the division.

Although the new Championship campaign is barely underway, Sunderland top the pile after four wins from four, and it is no surprise that the Black Cats also lead the way when it comes to average attendances too.

Sunderland are top of the pile in more ways than one

Championship 2024/25 Average Attendance Table - per Transfermarkt Club Ground Capacity Average Attendance Sunderland Stadium of Light 48,707 40,059 Leeds United Elland Road 37,890 36,475 Derby County Pride Park 33,597 29,357 Sheffield Wednesday Hillsborough 39,859 29,168

Not only do Sunderland top the Championship table with 12 points from four games, but they also top the average attendance table with an average attendance of 40,059. In total, 80,188 fans have flocked to the Stadium of Light to watch the Wearsiders defeat Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.

The Black Cats' average attendance is just under 4,000 higher than Leeds United, who are second on the list with 36,475. Luton Town are at the bottom of the list with an average attendance of 11,777, but it must be noted that Kennilworth Road has a capacity of 11,850.

Although there have only been two home games, these figures are an improvement on the Wearsiders' average attendance from their last two Championship campaigns.

Last season, the North East club averaged 37,853 fans per home game, while after the 2022/23 season, the club averaged 38,585. Considering the difference in how Sunderland's last two seasons unfolded, these figures suggest that fans will turn up no matter how their side is performing.

Sunderland fans being rewarded with performances on the pitch

Considering the numbers that turn up week in, week out at the Stadium of Light, the fans are deserving of the best, and that is exactly what they are getting this season.

Following last season's dismal end to the season, there was an air of unknown around the club, but since Regis Le Bris was appointed manager, the club have only been going in one direction.

Naturally, the results have been pleasing, but it is the performances of the Black Cats that has turned heads this campaign. Credit must go to Le Bris, who has largely fielded the same side as last season.

Many were skeptical after the Frenchman's appointment, but he has got the lads playing. Not only have they been winning, but they have been dismantling teams. Make no mistake, the club's 3-1 and 4-0 victories over Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday did not flatter the Black Cats.

This season, Le Bris has instilled a distinct style of play, which has led to Sunderland becoming a threatening counter-attacking team. Only Derby County and Milwall have had less possession than the Wearsiders, who have averaged 43.3% possession after their first four matches.

When attacking on the break, the Black Cats have been incisive in playing through the lines and have been clinical in forward areas. With 19.61%, the Black Cats have the second highest shot conversion rate in the league, behind Burnley, who have a rate of 25.64%.

Le Bris and Sunderland's young side are proving to be the perfect match and the Frenchman has brought a philosophy which the players are thriving under.

As the biggest club in the division, Sunderland's fans have backed their team, with the highest average attendance in the league.

The players are giving the Sunderland faithful value for money, with their entertaining brand of football under Le Bris.

The manager and players appear to be a perfect match and, although the fans have enjoyed watching their team, they will turn up no matter what the performance.