Sunderland have had some fine players over the years but also their fair share of transfer flops as well.

For every Jermain Defoe, there is a Jozy Altidore, and ultimately not every transfer signing can work.

Here, then, we're looking at eight Sunderland moves that simply flopped at the Stadium of Light...

Jack Rodwell

When it comes to Sunderland transfer flops, it is hard to get any worse than Jack Rodwell.

The English midfielder was tipped to go on to have a top career when he was at Everton, but his move to Manchester City didn’t work due to injuries and competition for spots, and his move to Sunderland was even worse.

The money that the Black Cats spent on Rodwell during his time at the club was stupendous, and Sunderland fans will surely wince at the memory of him.

Ricky Alvarez

Alvarez joined from Inter Milan, which naturally had Sunderland fans excited about what they were going to see from him, but ultimately, the move never paid off.

He made little impression during his time on Wearside and would soon find himself back in Italy, as he joined Sampdoria.

An attacking midfielder with a handful of caps for Argentina, it was a case of what might have been with this one.

Didier N'Dong

A midfielder who joined for big money, Sunderland hoped that he would be a real enforcer on the pitch that would dominate in the middle of the park.

Indeed, he had some talent, but for some reason, he just couldn’t cut it at Sunderland and he never really showed what he was about on Wearside.

The abilities were clear but N’Dong and Sunderland was a failed relationship and he has to go down as a flop.

Emmanuel Eboue

One of the oddest signings Sunderland have ever made.

In March 2016, Sunderland signed the former Arsenal full-back after his release from Galatasaray.

However, he made just one appearance for Sunderland’s U23 side before he was suspended by FIFA from all football-related activity for 12 months after failing to pay money owed to a former agent.

He failed to make a single first team appearance for the Black Cats and they soon opted to terminate his contract.

Jozy Altidore

Sunderland signed the forward from AZ Alkmaar. It was his second spell in England after a loan move to Hull City in 2009, which was also far from successful.

Altidore made over 40 appearances for Sunderland in the Premier League between 2013 and 2015 and he managed just one goal, scoring against Chelsea at the Stadium of Light.

Lee Camp

Camp had a really tough time at Sunderland.

He joined the club on loan from Cardiff in 2018 and went on to make 12 appearances, which were littered with mistakes.

Indeed, it was a tough period for all involved, and Camp moved on soon after to join Birmingham City, where he made a fair number of appearances.

Sometimes moves just do not work out.

Milton Nunez

Sunderland signed Nunez two decades ago in what was a really baffling transfer move.

Nunez was in England for two years, playing just once for Sunderland against Wimbledon in the league and once against Luton Town in the League Cup, before returning to Nacional.

A signing remembered on Wearside for the wrong reasons.

Papy Djilobodji

Djilobodji's move had similarities to the Alvarez one.

He also joined from a big club, this time in the shape of Chelsea, and Sunderland would have been hoping he would have been a real hit for them.

However, he made just under 20 league appearances in two years for the club and found himself moving on soon after.

He has enjoyed better success in Turkey since.