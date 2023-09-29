Highlights Sunderland had a busy summer ahead of the 2023/24 campaign with big-name departures and several young, talented players joining the club.

After a strong season in the Championship in 2022/23 that saw the club reach the play-offs in their first campaign back at this level, it was a busy summer for Sunderland ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Indeed, there was a big name departure with Ross Stewart heading to Southampton, but plenty of incomings, too.

These included a host of young, talented young players that Sunderland hope will come good for the club in the coming years.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Before their current transfer policy was in place, though, Sunderland were quite used to splashing the cash on transfers - particularly during their Premier League years.

A glance at their record signings page, for example, reveals some interesting names indeed.

With that said, below, we have ranked Sunderland's seven most expensive transfers from worst to best.

All fees are from Transfermarkt

7 Didier Ndong

Didier Ndong has to go down as one of the worst Sunderland signings of all time, if not the worst.

The Black Cats signed Ndong back in 2016 from Lorient for what remains a club-record transfer fee - €20 million.

Ndong did play 51 games for the club, but he was a huge flop, and in the end, the club were forced to terminate his contract just two years after his arrival following back-to-back relegations to League One.

6 Jack Rodwell

Up next on this list is Jack Rodwell, who was another awful signing for Sunderland in general, but especially because of the €12.5 million fee they paid for him.

Rodwell, after a terrible time with injuries at Man City, made the move to Sunderland for a very significant fee, which was something of a surprise.

In the end, in four years at the club, Rodwell went on to make just 76 appearances before leaving on a free transfer in 2018. An ill-fated spell, that's for sure.

5 Jeremain Lens

The fifth worst signing of Sunderland's most expensive transfer deals is Jeremain Lens.

Lens was the 'cheapest' of the players on this list, but still set Sunderland back €11.4 million.

Despite that, he went on to make just 24 appearances for the club, scoring four goals in that time.

On form, his talent was there to be seen, but he did not find anything close to consistency in a Sunderland shirt.

4 Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan comes in next on this list.

Gyan joined Sunderland from Stade Rennais in 2010, but bizarrely, the next summer, he decided he would rather go and play his football in the UAE, joining Al-Ain for the season on loan before making a permanent switch in the summer of 2012.

Gyan made just 37 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland but did at least recoup the club some of the €16m they spent on him in terms of loan and transfer fees.

3 Wahbi Khazri

Wahbi Khazri features next on the list, having joined Sunderland in January 2016 for €11.8 million.

Despite looking like a decent addition for the first half a season he was there, things rapidly declined the following campaign, one in which the club were relegated.

Khazri made just 42 Sunderland appearances and has gone on to play top-flight football in France ever since.

2 Steven Fletcher

Coming in as the second best signing Sunderland have made out of their seven most expensive deals is Steven Fletcher, who joined from Wolves for €15.2 million.

That in itself perhaps shows how badly Sunderland have spent their cash in recent years.

Fletcher went on to make a decent number of appearances for the club, though, with 208 and did score 23 goals in those matches, even hitting double figures in the Premier League in his first season.

1 Darren Bent

Last but certainly not least, Darren Bent is Sunderland's best signing out of their seven most expensive transfers ever.

Bent, unlike the vast majority on this list, was well worth the transfer fee paid - €11.8 million - and went on to have a successful time at the Stadium of Light.

Although he only played 63 games and didn't endear himself to the club's supporters with the manner of his departure, Bent did net 36 goals for the Black Cats, averaging more than one goal every other match, which, compared to some on this list, is staggering.