Highlights Sunderland is aiming for promotion back to the Premier League and wants to be back in the big time as soon as possible.

The club has a rich history and has had several iconic players, including Dave Halliday, Charlie Buchan, and Bobby Kerr.

Kevin Phillips is the club's record goal scorer in the Premier League era, but there have been other notable players like Jimmy Montgomery and Charlie Hurley.

Sunderland are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League this year.

The Black Cats missed out on a return to the top flight in their first campaign back in the Championship in the previous term.

A play-off semi-final defeat consigned the club to another 12 months in the second division.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to repeat another top six finish, but face fierce competition.

The Wearside outfit have not been in the Premier League since 2017, where they suffered relegation under David Moyes.

Who are the biggest Sunderland club legends?

Sunderland are a historic club that has won six top division league titles, so will want to be back in the big time as soon as possible.

Here we look at who the club’s seven biggest legends ever are…

7 Dave Halliday

Halliday spent four years at Sunderland, where he made 166 appearances from 1925 to 1929.

During his time with the Black Cats, he helped the club to third, third, 15th and fourth place finishes.

Halliday scored an impressive 156 goals for the club, before signing for Arsenal in 1929.

6 Charlie Buchan

Buchan is the club’s all-time goal scorer, with an impressive tally of 209 from 379 appearances.

The forward joined the club in 1911, spending 14 years with the Black Cats before departing in 1925 for Arsenal.

Buchan was a key part of the 1913 league title triumph.

5 Bobby Kerr

Kerr came through the ranks of the Sunderland academy system to make his breakthrough into the first team squad in the 1960’s.

The midfielder played over 350 times for the Wearside outfit before departing for Blackpool in 1978.

He was a key part of the side that won the 1973 FA Cup.

4 Kevin Phillips

Phillips is the club’s record goal scorer in the Premier League era, having joined the Black Cats in 1997.

He scored 113 times from 208 appearances, helping the team maintain its position in the top flight before departing after relegation in 2003.

Phillips went on to play for the likes of Southampton, Aston Villa and West Brom, among others.

3 Jimmy Montgomery

Montgomery spent 17 years with Sunderland, making over 500 appearances for the club during that period.

The goalkeeper was a key part of the side until 1977, departing for the Vancouver Royals.

The now 79-year-old retired from his playing days in 1980 after a short spell at Nottingham Forest.

2 Charlie Hurley

Hurley joined Sunderland in 1957, spending 12 years with the Black Cats after signing from Millwall.

He made over 400 appearances for the club, helping Sunderland gain promotion back to the top flight in 1964.

The defender was a domineering presence at the back, becoming a fan favourite with his high level of performances.

1 Bobby Gurney

Gurney is one of the club’s all-time top scorers, with a record of 205 goals from 348 appearances.

The forward signed for the club in 1925, spending over 20 years with the Black Cats before retiring in 1950.

The striker was a key part of the team during the 1936-37 campaign as Sunderland earned their sixth, and most recent, top flight title triumph.