Its fair to say that current head coach Tony Mowbray has well and truly endeared himself to the Black Cats faithful despite his well-known connections to North East rivals Middlesbrough as a player and in the dugout.

Since he has taken over, Mowbray has guided a youthful squad to within touching distance of a Championship play-off final in their first season back in the second tier, and has continued that momentum with a fine start to the 2023/24 season.

DISCLAIMER: To feature on this list, each manager must have took charge of at least 10 games

6 Ricky Sbragia

Sbragia was in charge at the Stadium of Light following the departure of Roy Keane in December 2008 until the end of the season.

At the beginning of his tenure, Sunderland were sat in 18th place on a mere 15 points, but Sbragia was able to keep them in the Premier League ahead of bitter rivals Newcastle United, finishing two points clear of the relegation zone. In total, the Scot won just six of his 26 matches, with a win percentage of 23.1%

5 Dick Advocaat

Advocaat was in charge of Sunderland for just seven months, also tasked with maintaining the club's Premier League status after the dismissal of Gus Poyet.

All three of the Dutchman's top flight victories came in the 2014/15 season, with wins against Newcastle, Everton and Southampton crucial in their eventual 16th place finish. However, he would be dismissed in October 2015 after failing to win any of the first eight league games the following season. Advocaat would amass a win percentage of 21.1% from 19 games.

4 David Moyes

After a number of close shaves when it came to survival, Sunderland's nine-year stay in the Premier League came to an end under David Moyes, who left with a win percentage of just 18.6%, winning eight times out of 43 games in charge.

The Black Cats would finish rock bottom of the division, with just 24 points, finishing sixteen points adrift of Watford who occupied 17th position at the end of the season.

3 Chris Coleman

The man who masterminded Wales' run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals couldn't replicate such a miracle on Wearside, as Chris Coleman was unable to halt Sunderland's slide into League One after back-to-back relegations.

Coleman oversaw the club's first home win in exactly a year against that season's eventual play-off winners Fulham, but couldn't sustain any momentum and relegation was confirmed after falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Burton Albion in April 2018. Coleman would win only five of his 29 games in charge, leaving with a win percentage of 17.2%

2 Simon Grayson

Coleman's predecessor is next up, with the second worst win percentage in club history with a total of 16.7%

Grayson impressed at his previous club Preston, and was the man Sunderland fans hoped would stabilise the club after their return to the EFL. However, it couldn't have gone any worse for the boss as he would be in charge of just 18 matches, with the final straw in his case being a 3-3 draw against Bolton Wanderers on 31st October 2017, which left the Black Cats in 22nd, with just 10 points out of a possible 45.

1 Howard Wilkinson

The experienced Howard Wilkinson is the man with the worst win percentage as Sunderland manager, after an abhorrent five month period in the 2002/03 season after taking the reins from Peter Reid in the October of the campaign.

Wilkinson would win just two Premier League matches during his tenure, as well as three successes in the League and FA Cup.

After his final top flight win for the club, which came on 15th December 2002 against Liverpool at the Stadium of Light, Wilkinson's side would go on to accumulate just a further 2 points before he was unsurprisingly dismissed on March 10th 2003 and replaced by Mick McCarthy.

Overall, Wilkinson left Wearside with a win percentage of just 14.8%