Sunderland and Tony Mowbray's start to the latest Championship season has them in the play-off places at present.

Their defeat in the play-off semi-final to Luton Town meant Sunderland just fell short of promotion in the second tier last term. However, the overall outlook on last season was very positive, given it was their first season back in the Championship since 2018.

After four seasons in League One, they gained promotion via the play-offs in 2022 under Alex Neil. He was replaced early on last season by Mowbray, having arrived at the Stadium of Light in August.

Neil joined Stoke City at the very beginning of the Championship season and had to watch on as Mowbray guided them to sixth place in their first season back at the level, using and developing plenty of youngsters in the process.

The Black Cats had the Championship's youngest squad by average age across the 2022/23 campaign and their recruitment in the most recent transfer window has continued to reflect the policy of signing pre-peak and youth players, which Sunderland have implemented over the last couple of seasons.

The acquisitions of Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Luis 'Hemir' Semedo, Jenson Seelt, Timothee Pembele, and more are all aged 21 and under, and have helped to add continuity and progression to the sustainable, forward-thinking model that has been put into place.

Kristjaan Speakman and co. have nailed that side of things with Sunderland and continue to build, and will be hoping for another season which eclipses last year and takes them one further: the Premier League.

Despite a recent heavy loss to bitter rivals Middlesbrough prior to the international break, Sunderland have won six of their 11 league games and are fourth in the division.

The club has taken huge strides forward in the last few years, including in terms of personnel. Here, we take a look at their top six earners and rank them in terms of their value for money.

Please note: All figures are per Capology's weekly estimates.

6 Nazariy Rusyn - £9,000

In sixth is one of their new signings of the summer, with Rusyn potentially one of the players who could rise dramatically up this list in the coming months and years.

The 24-year-old has only played four times for the Black Cats so far, and all of which have come from the bench. The striker joined from Zorya Lugansk and will hope that he will begin to start more regularly in the North East very soon.

5 Dennis Cirkin - £10,000

Cirkin's development last season was a particularly steep one, and he started this season in the same fashion, but injury has restrited him from action in the last six league games,

The 21-year-old still has enormous potential and a major part to play for Mowbray's side, and could again be a player to rise up the rankings. He is more than worth the £10,000 per week he is estimated to earn.

4 Bradley Dack - £15,000

Dack has been a quality operator at this level before, but is on a fairly hefty wage in the North East. The 29-year-old arrived on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers and is the second-highest paid player at the club.

If Dack can put the injury issues behind him, he could be a top two player on this list, but the risk factor of that means he can currently be no higher than fourth. He has scored or assisted twice in four league games already so far.

3 Daniel Ballard - £15,000

Ballard is a fantastic centre-back and still has plenty of time to develop further as well, much like many players in this Sunderland squad.

The 24-year-old is one of the club's better players but also the joint-second highest earner at the club, so should be expected to be in that category. Ballard missed some of last season through injury but the 2023/24 season could be a key year for him and Sunderland.

2 Anthony Patterson - £10,000

At just 23, Patterson is already established as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship and is earning wages which don't really reflect his importance to this Sunderland side.

He is perhaps the second-best player at the club and the academy product isn't even close to reaching his full potential thus far. Patterson is a Premier League goalkeeper in waiting.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

1 Jack Clarke - £16,923

The winger scored nine goals and claimed a further 12 assists in Championship and play-off matches last season. He was a key cog in Sunderland flying up the table, taking huge strides forward in his development in the process.

Clarke is the club's best player and has started where he left off from last season, scoring seven goals in 11 league games already. The 22-year-old has been the subject of plenty of Premier League interest and i worth every penny and more to the Black Cats in terms of wages.