Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris hasn't ruled out a January loan move for defender Zak Johnson.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, the Frenchman even admitted that it was a "possibility", with the player failing to win a decent amount of game time at the Stadium of Light during the 2024/25 campaign thus far.

The centre-back is currently competing for a first-team spot in a position where the Black Cats already have a decent number of options when most of their central defenders are fit.

Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien started alongside each other for a decent chunk of last season - and current loanee Chris Mepham has been an important asset on Wearside since his temporary move from AFC Bournemouth.

Joe Anderson is another option that Le Bris can call upon if needed, along with Aji Alese, who impressed in a back three under Tony Mowbray in the past but has spent a chunk of his time with the Black Cats starting at left-back.

This isn't even mentioning Dennis Cirkin and ex-Leeds United man Leo Hjelde, who can play in this area if required, so the chances of Johnson winning much game time between now and the end of the season appear to be slim.

Zak Johnson's 2024/25 game time at Sunderland AFC Competition Matchday squad appearances Appearances Starts Championship 13 0 0 EFL Cup 1 1 1 (Table correct as of December 10th, 2024)

The latter may only be 19 at this stage, but he's getting to a point where he needs to be playing first-team football to give himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential.

Even though Le Bris has given fellow youngsters Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg the chance to shine, Johnson may need to head out on a temporary spell during the January window if he's to give himself the best chance of being a key first-teamer on Wearside in the future.

Regis Le Bris on Zak Johnson's chances of Sunderland loan exit

With the January window coming up, important decisions will need to be taken, and Le Bris has admitted that Johnson could make a temporary move away from the SoL next month.

He told the Sunderland Echo: "Yes, we'll see. It could be an option (a winter loan move).

"His reaction, the way he trains every day, is very positive. I like Zak in the training sessions, especially when he's a teammate on the bench. He's always positive, he's a good player. He needs time to develop.

"I think for him, it's more difficult because the back four is more consistent and probably if he had been a winger, it should have been different for him.

"But that's the case. And so far, he's very positive with the team and I like his profile."

Zak Johnson should push for Sunderland loan exit

Johnson may have played in the EFL Cup this term and could potentially have the chance to play in the FA Cup, but he needs to be starting every week.

The SoL is an exciting place to be right now, with the Black Cats firmly in the mix for promotion.

Unfortunately, there's little chance of him winning much game time in the coming months and a January move simply must be on his mind.

If he can develop well out on loan, he could be part of the first team next season.

But he needs an adequate chance to impress and will only get that out on loan.