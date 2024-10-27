Chris Rigg’s performances for Sunderland have seen plenty of Europe’s leading clubs take an interest in the teenager of late, with a bright career expected of the midfielder.

Reports from HITC earlier this year claim that German outfit Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old, while Champions League winners Real Madrid are also said to be interested.

Manchester United have also had a firm interest in the teenager of late, with the same source claiming that an offer could be coming from the Red Devils in January, as they look to hijack any deal by other members of Europe’s elite.

With that in mind, we had a think about just how much the Black Cats could expect to receive for their star man, with a bidding war likely to commence as the calendar year turns to 2025.

Jack Clarke, Archie Gray set the precedent for Chris Rigg deal

This is far from the first time that Sunderland’s policy of giving playing time to the stars of tomorrow has unearthed a gem, with Jack Clarke earning plenty of plaudits for his eye-catching displays at the Stadium of Light.

The marauding winger was so often the difference for the Mackems during his time at the club, with his ball control and eye for goal proving to be a class above the second tier, and so it proved this summer.

Leeds United and Southampton were both said to be interested in the wide man, before Premier League new boys Ipswich Town finally got their hands on the top talent ahead of their season in the top flight.

The Tractor Boys are said to have paid £20 million for the forward’s services, which gives some sort of guideline as to what the top talents in the Championship can attract of late, with Rigg’s age likely to add even more onto the price tag.

With that in mind, another young star that left the Championship for the biggest stage this summer was Leeds United’s Archie Gray, with the versatile teenager signing for Tottenham Hotspur in a deal said to be worth somewhere around the £30 million mark.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (FBRef) Appearances 11 Starts 10 Goals 3 Assists 0 Passing accuracy (%) 77.8% (Figures correct as of October 24th, 2024)

Having featured in all but two of the Whites’ Championship matches last season, the young star proved himself to be one of the brightest talents in the EFL, with his price tag proving as much over the summer.

Sunderland will expect to be well-reimbursed by Chris Rigg deal

With the precedent of Clarke and Gray to work from, Sunderland will be well within their rights to expect a transfer fee in the region of £25-30 million for Rigg, if interest does materialise in January.

Prices in the winter transfer window always seem to be that little bit higher, so a fee similar to Gray wouldn’t be unreasonable for a player who continues to call the shots in the Mackems’ midfield at such a young age.

With key goals against Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Luton Town to his name already this season, the 17-year-old is already proving he can be of use in both boxes, with Regis Le Bris giving him the licence to express himself like never before.

The Wearsiders have tied their sensation down to a three-year deal over the summer, which will see them able to get as good a deal as they can when they decide to part ways with the Hebburn-born playmaker.

This is a young man with the World at his feet right now, and having nurtured him from a young age, the Black Cats will be looking for a price that reflects that once they do let him depart the Stadium of Light.

£30 million may seem like a punt on a teenager, but Rigg has already proven he has exactly what it takes to get to the top, and if Sunderland add a sell-on clause to the deal, they could be winners all over again as their star’s career progresses.