Wolverhampton Wanderers are unlikely to be Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg's next club.

This is according to a report from Football Insider, who believe Rigg will move to a "bigger" club.

Rigg, 17, has been able to establish himself as a key player at the Stadium of Light this season, with Regis Le Bris giving him plenty of starting opportunities to make an impact.

The teenager has been able to repay the faith that has been placed in him, with the midfielder scoring multiple times since the start of the campaign and making some valuable contributions in the final third.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 15 Goals 3 Assists 0 (Correct as of November 18th, 2024)

His work has richly benefitted the Black Cats, who remain at the top of the Championship table, but the league leaders may become the victim of their own success, with the player generating plenty of interest from elsewhere.

The Wearside outfit have been able to tie him down to a contract that lasts until the summer of 2027, which puts them in a strong negotiating position ahead of the January transfer window, but that may not deter some teams from making a winter bid for him.

Only 17 at this point and likely to develop more in the coming years, clubs may see this window as an opportunity to lure him away from the Stadium of Light before his value increases further.

The Wearside club, however, are prepared to take a strong negotiating stance on the player, and that could make it difficult for teams to try and get a deal over the line for the youngster.

Wolves' chances of signing Chris Rigg assessed

Wolves are one team that are believed to be interested in a potential move for Rigg, with the January window fast approaching.

However, Football Insider believe they are unlikely to come out on top in this race, and think the player will end up moving on to a "bigger" club.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move for Rigg in recent months - and that could make it difficult for Gary O'Neil's side to try and win the race for the Black Cats' star.

There's also a real chance they could be relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Currently sitting 19th in the table after winning just six points from 11 games, they will need to raise their game considerably if they are to give themselves the best chance of remaining at the top level.

It remains to be seen whether they will be able to get themselves out of this relegation scrap, but their current position certainly won't help them to win the race.

Chris Rigg should remain at Sunderland for now

A club like Wolves could be a good next step for him, on the condition they stay up.

At a side competing in the lower half of the table, he may have a better opportunity to win a decent amount of game time, and he would certainly have more of a chance of doing that than at the likes of Man United and Real Madrid.

But he shouldn't look to move on at this point.

He's been given plenty of chances to shine under Le Bris and is currently thriving at the SoL, so it wouldn't make sense for him to move on at this point.

Game time has to come first - and he's almost guaranteed that on Wearside - with Le Bris clearly rating him highly.