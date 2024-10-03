Wilson Isidor has been making an impression in more ways than one since his summer move to Sunderland.

While the striker had to remain patient for his starting opportunity under Regis Le Bris, he produced two goals in two starts for the Black Cats, with goals against Watford and Derby County.

As well as his impact on the pitch, Isidor has also been grabbing attention off the pitch, with remarks that have gone a long way in cementing himself as a fan favourite on Wearside.

While Isidor was waiting for Eliezer Mayenda to become injured before grasping a starting opportunity, he found other ways to win over the Sunderland faithful.

During an open conference with Sunderland fans, the French forward took failsafe digs at his North East counterparts, by claiming he had joined the biggest club in the North East, as per the Sunderland Echo.

The remark was not just pleasing to the ear of Sunderland supporters, but it also demonstrated he had done his homework when joining the club - something that most take for granted.

Following the Black Cats' victory over Middlesbrough, Isidor romped through his next assignment with ease as he addressed the claims that the fixture was a derby.

Often referred to as the Wear-Tees derby, most Sunderland fans play down the tie, which is nothing like the Tyne and Wear derby between the Black Cats and Newcastle United.

Isidor had clearly been keeping his ear to the ground and posted on social media, with the message 'derby winners', which had 'derby' struck through, much to the joy of Black Cats fans.

Wilson Isidor backing up his off-field chat with goals on the pitch

It is all well and good for players to talk off the pitch, but if they fail to contribute on it, then their comments become irrelevant.

While the 24-year-old had to bide his time for a starting opportunity, he was subject to short cameos due to the form of Mayenda, who contributed two goals and two assists in his opening six appearances.

Such were Mayenda's performances, that it was going to take an injury or suspension for the Frenchman to get a start under Le Bris, and that is exactly what happened.

With Mayenda out injured, Isidor had the opportunity to win fans over with his performances and he wasted no time in doing so with a goal on his first start against Watford.

Although the former Zenit man was largely quiet against Derby, he popped up when it mattered and added a second goal in as many games for the Wearsiders.

While the forward can be erratic with his efforts on goal, he has demonstrated his desire to work hard for the team, hold up the ball and run the channels for the Black Cats. It might be early days, but the signs are promising for Isidor, who has more than staked his claim on the number nine position in the Sunderland side.

Wilson Isidor's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 5 Goals 2 Expected goals (xG) 1.19 Big chances missed 1 Touches 12 Accurate passes per game 3.8 (89%)

Isidor carried out his research upon joining Sunderland and has taken digs at Newcastle and Middlesbrough already, much to the amusement of fans.

The Frenchman has backed up his words with two goals in two games, and has shown that he can rival Mayenda for the number nine spot.

If his start is anything to go by, then Isidor looks set for a fruitful spell on and off the pitch, and fans might just be wishing the club could sign him on a permanent basis.