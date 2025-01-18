Friday night's Championship action threw up one of the most entertaining clashes of the season, although that's not a sentiment shared by Wilson Isidor, who was left heartbroken at full-time after Sunderland's draw against Burnley.

Two huge moments ensured it wasn't the Black Cats taking the three points back to the North East, as Isidor was twice denied from the penalty spot by James Trafford, prompting the Frenchman to leave the pitch in tears.

His emotion wasn't contained to the pitch, as he poured his heart out on X after the game, apologising to the Wearsdie club's fans for his two misses which ultimately saw them miss the chance to leapfrog the Clarets.

Still, the Black Cats remain among the four pacesetters in the automatic promotion race.

Wilson Isidor takes to social media to issue Sunderland apology

Most Sunderland fans would acknowledge that their striker didn't need to apologise after the game, owing to the fact these things often happen in football.

But still, the Frenchman was online after the game to offer his version of events, and it's fair to say he was heartbroken.

He posted on X: "Feel like a big slap in the face, and the worst day of my life because all of us know how i love this club.

"Even if only act on the pitch can make forgive, I would like to apologise on my teammates, every single fans and all the person of this club for what happened tonight.

"I feel really ashamed, but i promise you that i will come back stronger from this ! See you Tuesday, HWTL.

"Big love for all messages of support from the real one❤️🤍"

Sunderland fans were overwhelmingly positive in response, largely because they'll be acutely aware that Isidor is likely to win them more games than he'll lose them across the season.

Wilson Isidor had just started to find his feet at Sunderland again

After a barren run of form across November and most of December, Isidor had just started to find his feet again with three goals from his last four games before Friday night's clash.

The worry for Black Cats fans now is that last night's catastrophe pushes him back towards the kind of form he showed in that scoring drought.

Sunderland's 24/25 Championship top scorers (Fotmob) Name Goals Wilson Isidor 8 Jobe Bellingham 4 Chris Rigg 4 Romaine Mundle 4 Eliezer Mayenda 3

Still, he's by far in a way the Black Cats' leading marksman this season, so Regis Le Bris, who has backed Isidor even in his drought, will certainly give Isidor the chance to show he can bounce back from Friday's disappointment.

With the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United to catch in their automatic promotion quest, Isidor will have no shortage of motivation to bounce back for the Black Cats.

But he needs to put Friday evening out of his mind as quickly as possible if he wants to do well between now and the end of the season.