Sunderland ended a largely disappointing week by dropping valuable points against managerless Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Black Cats boasted a two-goal lead at half-time, but allowed the Sky Blues to claw their way back into the game to 2-2, which is how the match ended.

While the immediate feelings of supporters were of anger and frustration at throwing the points away, Wilson Isidor took a different stance on his Instagram account.

He said: "End of a difficult week for us, far from our ambitions. But we’ll work hard to be back stronger. Ha'way the lads!!"

Isidor setting the standards with post-Coventry Instagram post

If Sunderland are going to achieve promotion, then they will need a strong mindset to finish above the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley.

Although it is still early days in the Championship season, it promises to be a closely contested race and one that could go down to the wire. As it stands, only goal difference separates the Black Cats and the Blades, while six points separate the top six.

Of course, the Wearsiders cannot win every game, and one of their main tests will be how they recover from setbacks, like the one they suffered against Coventry.

Even though it was just a social media post, Isidor's reaction was one of a leader and one that should radiate through the rest of the squad.

The Black Cats look like a different outfit entirely this season, and one of the main reasons is because of characters like Isidor, who are setting the tone at the Stadium of Light.

Given the 24-year-old's influence on the team, make no mistake that the rest of the side will be following his lead.

Isidor setting the tone on the pitch with fine finishing

Isidor has been nothing short of a revelation for the Black Cats this season.

Although the Frenchman had to remain patient for his starting opportunity, he has grasped his chance with both hands and then some.

The forward has five goals in his last nine appearances, but it is not the number of goals that has impressed supporters, but the way he has taken his chances.

The 24-year-old's finish against Coventry was the perfect evidence of this, with Isidor casually flicking a volley past Brad Collins from an impossible angle.

His most iconic goal of the season came against Hull City, when he drove almost the entire length of the pitch before dinking the ball over the helpless Ivor Pandur.

Perhaps the biggest compliment to Isidor is that he is the classiest striker the club have possessed since Ross Stewart, but even he rarely produced such silky finishes.

The striking position was one the club were lacking in prior to this season, but it looks like the club have found the perfect answer in the Frenchman. With the forward at the helm, it feels Sunderland can overcome the toughest of opponents.

Wilson Isidor's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 12 Goals 5 Expected goals (xG) 3.45 Goal conversion 22% Touches 14.3

Although Isidor only arrived on loan in the summer, he is already having a significant influence over the Black Cats with his activity on and off the pitch.

The 24-year-old has an elite mentality and exudes confidence, which will be of paramount importance as the season progresses.

While it is tempting to bring the mood down in the wake of defeats, it is reactions like Isidor's that will get Sunderland over the line come the end of the season.