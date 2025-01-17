The January transfer window is often criticised because it is synonymous with clubs acting rashly in a bid to change the trajectory of their seasons.

However, in 2022, Sunderland proved that it is possible to find hidden gems for minimal prices by signing Trai Hume from Linfield for a fee in the region of £200,000.

Considering Hume has now notched over 100 appearances for the Black Cats, his signing must be considered a masterstroke by the Wearsiders.

When Sunderland signed Hume, Johnson was aware that it would take the Northern Irishman some time to adapt to the English game. Furthermore, at 19, he knew that the right-back was one for the future.

Speaking on the signing, Johnson said: "We are looking forward to working with him and seeing how he adapts to English football and the challenges of League One, as well as having a good calibre of player around him.

"We have to give him time, but we also have to push him as hard as we can to integrate him within the first team as soon as possible."

Indeed, Johnson was right. Although the manager was sacked before he could see the defender make his first appearance for the club, Hume made just three appearances, totalling 240 minutes.

Trai Hume has developed into top Championship defender

In Hume's first full season in the North East, he began to show signs that he was set to be an influential player for the Black Cats.

At the start of the 2022/23 campaign, the right-back played second fiddle to fan favourite Lynden Gooch, but it was only a matter of time until the Northern Irishman cemented his place in the side.

During the second half of the season, Hume became a regular fixture in Tony Mowbray's starting eleven and demonstrated his exquisite timing in a tackle and an infectious ferociousness to his game.

Although not famed for his goals, the right-back bagged his first goal in red and white against Birmingham City, which helped the Wearsiders achieve an unlikely play-off finish.

The 2023/24 season was a turbulent one for Sunderland, but credit must be afforded to Hume, who played every single one of the Black Cats' 46 league games.

His consistent performances did not go unnoticed, with the defender attracting interest from the Premier League despite the Wearsiders' poor form.

Trai Hume's 2024/25 selected statistics - per FootyStats Statistics Total League percentile Appearances 25 88 Goals conceded 16 86 Clean sheets 11 84 Interceptions 36 92 Key passes 35 85 Cross completion rate 37.29% 90

Having sustained a consistently high level at Championship level, Hume has proven that he is deserving of an opportunity to play Premier League football.

Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have all been credited with interest in the 22-year-old, but he has not been fazed by a potential move and has focused on his performances.

Although Sunderland will want to hold on to the player for the foreseeable future, the club and player should be flattered by such links.

If the Black Cats can sustain the momentum they have generated over recent weeks, they have a realistic chance of playing top-flight football next season and Hume would be at the very heart of that.

Looking back at the estimated £200,000 deal to bring Hume to the Stadium of Light, it feels like the Black Cats committed daylight robbery.

With players like Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg drawing the plaudits, it is easy to forget that Hume has been a monster at right-back for years.

One thing does feel for certain: Hume has the traits to be a Premier League footballer, and it should not be long before he fulfills his destiny.