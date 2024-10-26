Sunderland's promotion back to the Premier League in 2007 saw supporters form new idols and heroes, and was the beginning of a 10-season stay in the top flight.

Under the guidance of Roy Keane, the Black Cats saw off competition from both Birmingham City and Derby County to take the league title by just two points over the former, returning to the pinnacle of English football at the first time of asking.

While they were clear of the chasing pack by the time the campaign came to an end, halfway through the season, promotion did not seem something that was on the cards, but the January 2007 transfer of a game-changing winger was perhaps the turning point.

Carlos Edwards had enjoyed a very good start to 2006/07 with Luton Town, and his form was so good that he attracted the attention of Keane and Sunderland, who launched a successful £1.5 million bid for the then 28-year-old - a move that proved to be vital in their title win.

Edwards' goal v Burnley will live long in the memory of Sunderland supporters

By the time Edwards made his debut, the Black Cats were starting to rise back up the table, and he made a near-instant impact, registering a goal and an assist in just his second game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland continued their excellent form, and embarked on a 17-game unbeaten run from 1 January 2007 all the way until 21 April 2007, putting them within touching distance of winning the division.

Throughout this time, Edwards was electric, scoring three more times as well as picking up two more assists as he continued to impress in red-and-white.

The 28-year-old missed just four games during his first season at the Stadium of Light, becoming a cult-hero in a short period of time, however, the best was yet to come for the former Trinidad and Tobago international.

A week after Sunderland's 3-1 defeat to Colchester United, they had the opportunity to win promotion to the Premier League in the second to last game of the campaign against Burnley.

Although they took an early lead through Daryl Murphy, the Clarets fought their way back into the game. Andy Gray equalised just before half-time, and shortly after the break, Wade Elliott handed his team the advantage.

Nevertheless, the Black Cats did not panic, with Edwards winning a penalty for his side a mere four minutes later. David Connolly levelled the game once again, making up for his missed spotkick in the first half.

While Sunderland knew that Derby had to beat Crystal Palace to take the fight for automatic promotion to the final day, that did not stop Edwards from providing a moment of magic with just 10 minutes to go.

The winger received the ball 30 yards from goal, taking just one touch before unleashing a powerful strike into the top corner, leaving Burnley goalkeeper Brian Jensen without a chance despite his efforts - handing the Black Cats in the same swift motion.

Sunderland fans will always wonder what if?

Just a week after his heroics against the Clarets, Edwards helped confirm the league title for Sunderland, picking up yet another assist in a 5-0 win over his former club Luton.

Despite starting the first two games of the new Premier League season, injuries took hold of the winger in his second year at the club, and a devastating blow nearly saw his campaign early.

Carlos Edwards Sunderland Stats (TransferMarkt) Appearances 56 Goals 5 Assists 8

In just his third appearance after coming back from a hamstring tear, the then 29-year-old suffered a fractured leg in a 1-0 win over Derby.

It was the beginning of the end of what once seemed a perfect relationship between player and club. By the time the 2008/09 campaign came to an end, Edwards had made just 35 Premier League appearances since helping his side to promotion.

He joined Ipswich Town in the Championship in the summer of 2009, after a loan spell at Wolves, in the hope of getting back to his very best. However, it seemed as though his injury had stopped all momentum that he once had, and to this day, Sunderland fans will still wonder what if he was never dealt that very significant blow?