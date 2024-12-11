Tommy Watson’s goalscoring form for Sunderland could have them worried about Brighton and Nottingham Forest as January approaches.

The 18-year-old has become a key part of the team in recent weeks, starting each of the Black Cats’ last six league games before going off injured in their draw with Bristol City.

The teenager scored a brace at the weekend in a 2-1 victory over Stoke City, raising his stock even further.

While this burst in form has been a massive plus for Sunderland's current promotion ambitions, with that double ending a run of six matches without a win, this will raise some concern ahead of the January window.

Sunderland supporters have got used to their young stars being linked with a move at this stage, given how frequently it's happened since their 2022 promotion to the Championship.

Usually there is some time to enjoy the player before they go, such as Jack Clarke departing for Ipswich Town only this summer, or the club holding onto Jobe Bellingham for another campaign. For Watson, though, it might be different.

Tommy Watson - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 1 (0) 0 2024-25 9 (5) 2 (0) As of December 9th

Brighton and Nottingham Forest interest in Tom Watson

It was reported by Craig Hope last summer that Sunderland turned down multiple offers from Brighton for Watson, with his valuation reaching as high as £2 million.

Alan Nixon also wrote of interest from Nottingham Forest as recently as November, indicating the club will have a fight on their hands this January to keep the forward at the Stadium of Light.

It is no surprise the winger is attracting interest from Brighton, as they are at the forefront of the market for signing young talent.

Watson fits the bill perfectly for the kind of player that could thrive at Brighton, although immediate first team minutes in a European-chasing side could be an ideal stumbling block for Sunderland and that might keep him on Wearside for the time being, and at least out of Brighton's clutches.

Meanwhile, Watson would be a smart fit for Forest, who are thriving under Nuno Espirito Santo at the moment. He would be a good option for their counter-attacking style of play.

History shows us that both clubs will have no hesitation in making a big-money move for a hot young talent if they think he's good enough, which will worry Sunderland given his current form. The pair also offer Premier League stability, which would allow Watson the breathing space to develop and acclimatise at his own pace, something Clarke hasn't really been afforded in the relegation battle at Ipswich.

While the Black Cats were able to turn down interest for Watson in the summer, if he keeps performing and developing at this rate, then that will prove even more difficult in the new year, should the bids roll in.

The winger has a contract with Sunderland until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, meaning they do not have the strongest negotiating position if big Premier League interest does come in the winter market.

While the Championship side have proven an ideal breeding ground for young talent, offering emerging stars a pathway to regular first team football at a high level, it will be hard to hold onto the likes of Watson if a top flight team comes knocking. That's the case whilst the Black Cats are in the Championship, at least.

Sunderland will be hoping Watson somehow goes under the radar in January, provided he is even available for action at that stage, but that is easier said than done.

Sunderland’s recruitment strategy leaves them open to situations like Watson

Being a home for young talent to flourish is all well and good, but once they break through and start shining, like Watson is starting to do, it is only natural that bigger clubs will start circling.

This is the vicious cycle that Sunderland have left themselves open to with this recruitment strategy.

If the Black Cats can get through January without too much fuss being created over the youngster, then they’ll have done well.

His emergence is a credit to the work being done to manage these young players throughout the club.

But this campaign has also become a great opportunity to gain promotion to the Premier League, so Régis Le Bris will surely want a settled January period, with even maybe an incoming or two arriving to shore up the squad.

If Forest or Brighton come in with interest in Watson, it will be the last thing they need after his impressive run of form.