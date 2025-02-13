Sunderland are yet to win a Championship match when Jobe Bellingham has been absent, drawing all four of those encounters.

The Black Cats' most recent outing without the midfielder ended in a 2-2 draw with Watford at the Stadium of Light, with Salis Abdul Samed replacing Bellingham, who was missing through injury.

While the result was not catastrophic, the performance was not at the level expected of Regis Le Bris' side and was a timely reminder of how important the 19-year-old is to the Wearsiders.

Considering the mounting interest in his services, the team's performances without him will be a concern – with the teenager almost certain to leave if the club fail to achieve promotion.

Sunderland winless without Jobe Bellingham

Although Sunderland got off to the perfect start against the Hornets, they were unable to build on their lead and were lucky to escape with a point.

The draw maintained the North East outfit's unbeaten streak at home this season, but crucially, they lost pace on their promotion rivals, with Sheffield United and Leeds United picking up wins.

Significantly, the Black Cats have drawn all four of their league matches without Bellingham in what is becoming an issue for Le Bris.

In November, the Wearsiders were on a terrific run with four wins from six games before they faced Preston North End, Coventry City, and Millwall.

Bellingham missed the trio of games due to suspension and the club were unable to win any of the fixtures, throwing away the lead on two occasions to draw with Coventry and the Lions.

The match against Watford was a similar narrative, with Luke O'Nien heading Sunderland into the lead before Tom Cleverley's side clawed their way back into the match.

While the Wearsiders are not a one man team, the absence of Bellingham has proved significant as the players in reserve have failed to fill the void.

Jobe Bellingham's future hinges on promotion

Bellingham's future was a hot topic in the winter window, with a host of clubs linked with the midfielder, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

That interest will surely be a sign of things to come, and it is expected that there will be a wealth of clubs interested in his services come the summer window. Recent reports have indicated that the Wearsiders will have to accept a big offer for him should they remain a Championship club.

If the Black Cats fail in their bid to reach the Premier League this campaign, then it feels like the 19-year-old will be destined for bigger things, leaving Sunderland a weaker side.

The teenager has been in outstanding form this season and has been involved in seven goals, while he also ranks in the top 86 percentile in the Championship for ground duels won.

Bellingham's player profile is impossible to replicate, with his strength and calmness a key factor in the Wearsiders' build-up play.

In his absence, Samed came into Le Bris' side, but it was like trying to slot a square peg in a round hole as the Ghanian struggled to make an impact.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per FootyStats Statistics Total Per 90 minutes Percentile Appearances 27 N/A 73 Goals 4 0.15 74 Goal involvement 7 0.26 75 Assists 3 0.11 76 Expected Assists (xA) 5.27 0.20 84 Pass completion rate 85.29% N/A 80 Ground duels won 168 6.31 86

Bellingham's influence in Le Bris' side is as clear as day and when he is missing, the Black Cats are not the same well-oiled machine they have been for the majority of the campaign.

While the club will have to replace the teenager one day, they have had a glimpse at how challenging life would be without the teenager at the heart of it.