Jobe Bellingham's development this season has seen his stock rise significantly, with a host of top clubs eyeing a summer move for the teenager.

One of the clubs linked with a move for the 19-year-old is Manchester United, who are lining up the midfielder as part of a mass overhaul, according to the Evening Standard.

Although a transfer to Old Trafford would reel in a substantial amount of money for Sunderland's star man, it would be in his best interests to swerve such a deal.

Man United would stunt Jobe Bellingham's development

Man United are a club in crisis.

The Red Devils are languishing in 13th place, while off-the-field news is attracting a stream of negative attention.

On the pitch, the 13-time Premier League champions look laboured and are lacking in identity, with a wealth of players tipped to leave the Lancashire club in the summer window.

Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are three names touted for an Old Trafford exit as United look set to target youth as part of a fresh approach.

Bellingham and his family have been careful in mapping out his career route and last summer opted to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light, rather than exiting for Crystal Palace.

They know that choosing the wrong move at the wrong time could significantly hamper the 19-year-old's progress and are therefore willing to wait for the right time and club to progress his career.

Why then would Bellingham choose to go to Man United? The club is in disarray, languishing in the bottom half and look miles off competing for the Premier League title.

If Bellingham were to move to Old Trafford this summer, then he would likely be trapped on a big wage for years to come and unable to pursue his ambitions.

Bellingham must wait for right club at right time

While this summer may represent the right time for Bellingham to move on, he still must consider whether he will be playing regular football at a new destination.

Clubs like Palace and Brentford have been previously linked with the midfielder and those would be locations where the teenager would likely be given an opportunity.

On the flip side, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the 19-year-old, but how much of an impact would he make on their first teams?

These are the factors that Bellingham and his family will be considering before making the decision to leave Sunderland, where he is making substantial progress.

Despite the constant speculation, perhaps the teenager won't move this summer at all and if the Black Cats do achieve promotion to the Premier League, then that would be just the tonic.

Essentially, Bellingham is young and has time on his side and if we have learned anything from his family, it is that they have his development at heart.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 Championship statistics with Sunderland - per SofaScore Appearances 34 Goals 4 Assists 3 Accurate passes per game 33.5 (85%) Key passes per game 1.3 Touches per game 56.3 Total duels won per game 6.1 (52%)

As the summer window approaches, speculation around Bellingham's future will increase, and it is almost certain that Man United will face competition for his signature.

However, given the teenager's development is of upmost importance, he must swerve Old Trafford at all costs.