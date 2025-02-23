The magic of the FA Cup could not be more fitting for Sunderland's meeting with Tranmere Rovers in 2000, with the Rovers spawning another player after having a man sent off.

Despite breaking footballing law, Tranmere progressed to the fifth round of the cup after defeating the Black Cats 1-0 at Prenton Park in a thrilling contest.

Perhaps one of the most bizarre moments in FA Cup history, FLW revisits an event in English football which is not spoken about enough.

Tranmere Rovers had already achieved giant-killing status

Plymouth Argyle's recent shock victory over Liverpool was what the FA Cup is all about. Despite occupying last place in the Championship prior to kick-off, Milon Muslic's side stunned the Premier League's top team to progress to the fifth round of the competition.

In 2000, Tranmere were trying to achieve a similar feat when they entertained Sunderland at Prenton Park. The North West outfit were in the old Division One at the time of playing, while the Wearsiders were flying in the top flight.

John Aldridge's side had already taken three Premiership scalps that season, having defeated West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Coventry City in the FA Cup and Worthington Cup.

John Alridge and Tranmere bluffed their way to the FA Cup fifth round

Tranmere stunned Peter Reid's side by taking a first half lead as skipper Wayne Allison reacted in the box to send a well-placed diagonal volley past Thomas Sorenson.

The Rovers held firm until the latter stages of the game when Clint Hill was given a second yellow card for dissent, handing the Black Cats a man advantage for the remaining minutes.

However, unbeknownst to the officials, Aldridge brought on substitute Stephen Frail to replace the dismissed Hill, which meant the home side were back up to 11 players on the pitch.

As the away side clocked on to what had happened, chaos ensued on the touchline between the coaching staff and the officials, which brought a halt to the game.

When the full-time whistle was blown, Tranmere celebrated wildly as they pulled off another upset by claiming Sunderland's scalp, although some assumed they might be punished for their actions.

The FA took no action against Tranmere

After the clash, it was revealed that the Football Association (FA) would investigate the incident, with a spokesperson telling the BBC that a replay was an option.

Despite the blatant breach of the rules, the FA deemed that the result would stand and that Aldridge's side would progress to the next round of the Cup.

Needless to say, the outcome was a tough pill to swallow for the Premiership side, who were essentially cheated out of the competition by the wily Aldridge.

While blunders are expected in football, such an incident would be impossible to repeat in the current football climate, with the number of pitchside cameras at stadiums.

Tranmere Rovers' 1999/00 FA Cup run - per Transfermarkt Opponent Round Home/Away Result West Ham United Third Round Home 1-0 Sunderland Fourth Round Home 1-0 Fulham Round of 16 Away 2-1 Newcastle United Quarter-Finals Home 2-3

Some might argue that Tranmere did all they could to win the match, but when a side is gaining an unfair advantage through bending the rules, then it crosses the line.

Aldridge's side marched on after defeating the Wearsiders and beat Fulham before ironically losing to Newcastle United in the quarter-finals.

While the Black Cats will look back at the tie with gritted teeth, Rovers supporters will allow themselves a wry smile at one of football's craziest moments that doesn't get the headlines it perhaps deserves.