In the summer of 2018, Sunderland were on the hunt for a goalscorer following successive relegations from the Premier League and the Championship.

Jack Ross, the newly appointed manager, signed a trio of strikers in the hope that at least one of them would make a significant impact at the Stadium of Light. One of those men was Jerome Sinclair, who joined on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Watford.

Speaking to the club's website on the signing, Ross said: "He's hungry to prove himself, and he's got a big opportunity here to do that."

While Sinclair may have been described as hungry by his manager, his performances suggested otherwise.

Jerome Sinclair was starved of goals during Sunderland spell

Sinclair's goal record prior to joining Sunderland was unconvincing but there was some hope that his move to the North East might be the one to unlock the 21-year-old's potential.

Having failed to make the grade at Liverpool, the Watford forward was given the opportunity to make an impact at a lower level with the Wearsiders. The Birmingham-born striker arrived along with Charlie Wyke and Kazaiah Sterling, who competed for the number nine jersey.

Despite the new incomings, it was academy product, Josh Maja, who was given the nod in Sunderland's opening game of the season. Maja seized his chance by scoring in the Black Cats' 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic, while Sinclair had to settle for 45 minutes.

The Watford loanee had to wait until gameweek eight of the League One season before receiving his first start. The forward had to settle for a place on the left-wing, while Wyke led the line.

Against Peterborough United, Sinclair appeared to arrive at a turning point in his Sunderland spell; the forward scored one of two Black Cats goals against Posh while partnering Maja.

Despite a run of five consecutive starts, Sinclair failed to contribute another goal or assist for the Black Cats and had his loan terminated six months early. According to Ross, all three parties agreed it was best for the striker to return to Watford.

Sinclair was loaned to League One outfit Oxford United for the remainder of the season, where he bagged four goals and three assists; one of those assists came against Sunderland.

Jerome Sinclair's 2018/19 League One statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sunderland 13 1 0 Oxford United 16 4 3

Sunderland's promotion hopes were dented by Josh Maja's departure

Much of the reason for Sinclair's lack of minutes was because of Maja's prowess in front of goal. The Nigerian started the season in fine fettle and proved consistent over the first half of the season with 15 league goals in 24 appearances.

While it seemed that Maja might spearhead Sunderland to an instant return to the Championship, the Wearsiders' felt the burden of January interest in their prized asset.

Much to supporters' frustration, Bordeaux swooped for the 21-year-old, leaving the Wearsiders with Wyke and Sterling as their only options up top.

Sunderland fans will not want to be reminded of what happened next. As owner Stewart Donald tussled with the idea of bringing in Will Grigg on deadline day, the owner succumbed to the idea and signed the forward for a record League One fee of £4m, as per BBC Sport.

In Maja's absence, the Black Cats had to rely on goals from the wings, with Aiden McGeady and Chris Maguire contributing an impressive 23 league goals between them. As for Grigg and Wyke, they mustered five each.

The Wearsiders endured double Wembley heartbreak in the play-off and EFL Trophy finals and were left wondering what might have been if Maja had stayed.

While Sinclair hoped he was the answer to Sunderland's striking woes, he failed to grasp the big opportunity handed to him by Ross and returned to Watford earlier than planned.

The Black Cats had their answer all along in Maja, who steamrolled the first half of the Championship season before departing in January with Sinclair.

Sunderland's misfortune climaxed with a déjà vu Wembley defeat at the hands of Charlton, while Sinclair and Maja watched on from afar.