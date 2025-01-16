This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland are one of several Championship clubs who are involved in the battle to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon this January.

Cannon netted nine goals from just 22 league games during a loan spell at Stoke City in the first-half of this campaign but has since been recalled by the Foxes, who are now looking to move him out on a permanent basis.

According to Alan Nixon, both Sheffield United and Sunderland have now tabled offers totalling £13 million for the 22-year-old.

Fellow Championship promotion chasers Burnley have also placed a bid of £10 million for Cannon, according to the Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel, who is believed to be attracting interest from Premier League outfit Everton as well.

Tom Cannon in the Championship (As per Fbref) Games Goals Assists 55 19 3

Sunderland’s offer for Cannon is considered to be too high

The Black Cats have seemingly become locked in a three-way tussle for Cannon’s signature.

Sheffield United were the first side to formally place a bid for the striker’s services, with Football Insider reporting earlier in the week that they had made Leicester an initial offer of £7 million.

Now though, the potential price for Cannon has risen to £13 million, a figure both Sunderland and the Blades have matched.

We spoke to one of FLW’s resident Black Cats pundits, Jordan Newcombe, to get his thoughts on the potential £13 million deal for Cannon.

Jordan said: “I do believe that the £10-£13 million price range is far too high for Cannon.

“Even the £7 million (Sheffield United’s initial offer) alone is a bit too high in my opinion. From the club’s perspective, I feel like we should have gone after him for around £5 million.

“I do think the fee for Cannon is too high, we’ve gone after him in the past and unfortunately we’ve failed. He then chose to go to Stoke.

“We need to start looking at other options if possible. We could possibly look abroad or elsewhere in the Championship, or even go after a Premier League loan striker.

“I believe Cannon has already spoken with the club over the issue of salary, by the looks of it, that could be the main issue. Because of that, I can see him going to Sheffield United.”

Sunderland could explore other options as alternatives to Cannon

As Jordan suggested, the Black Cats have plenty of alternative avenues that they could look into to find the striker that they need.

The European market has handed them a couple of gems over the last few seasons with the likes of Wilson Isidor coming in and impressing at the Stadium of Light.

The recent acquisition of Enzo La Fee also suggests that Sunderland have the pulling power to attract some extremely talented players from around the continent.

They could certainly look into the possibility of dipping into that market again if they ultimately lose out in the chase for Cannon.

They could also potentially look into their academy teams to assess whether there is anyone capable of making the step-up to first-team level.

Sunderland’s academy has flourished of late with the likes of Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson coming into the senior fold and making almost instant impacts, while young ‘keeper Matty Young is continuing to make excellent progress on loan at Salford City.

However, Cannon would certainly be a strong option for Regis Le Bris’ side. He is a man who almost guarantees goals at Championship level and if he can fire Sunderland back into the Premier League, they will receive a payday big enough that they won’t care about whatever money they had to part with to bring him to the club.