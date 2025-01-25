This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Former Championship golden boot winner Chuba Akpom has been linked with a move to promotion chasers Sunderland this week, according to the Foot Mercato.

The 29-year-old is currently playing for Dutch giants Ajax, though he has fallen out of favour in Francesco Farioli's side, having only scored three goals thus far in this season's Eredivisie.

The London-born striker knows the Championship well, having scored 28 times for Middlesbrough during the 2022-23 season, an output that earned him a £12 million move to his current club that summer.

Chuba Akpom - Performance in EFL Championship (as per Transfermarkt) Season Club Apps Goals Assists 22/23 Middlesbrough 38 28 2 21/22 Middlesbrough 1 0 0 21/22 Middlesbrough 38 5 2 20/21 Brighton 10 0 0 16/17 Hull City 35 3 1 14/15 Nottingham Forest 7 0 0 Total 129 36 5

Sunderland, Boro's North East rivals, currently find themselves in contention for automatic promotion to the Premier League, are reportedly looking to acquire the former England U21's services, in the hope that he revisits his tremendous goalscoring form in the division.

Sunderland pundit urges Akpom pursuit, despite coming "out of nowhere"

In the midst of the rumours, FLW asked resident Sunderland fan pundit, Jack Austwicke, what his thoughts were regarding the proposed incoming striker: "I think Chuba Akpom would actually be a really good signing, even though it's come out of nowhere. I didn't expect it.

"His last season at Middlesbrough he scored 28 goals in the Championship alone, which would obviously be incredible if he could find that form again. Whether we can find that form is a different story.

"He hasn't hit the heights at Ajax, but he's still been relatively decent, I'm led to believe. So yeah, why not?

"He plays quite well in a 10 role also. I remember watching him in-behind Cameron Archer that season at Middlesbrough.

"If we do sign him, I think he was about £10-15 million when he signed for Ajax, but I think that would have dropped slightly since then, because he's getting on a little bit.

"I'd say if we could sign him for around £10 million I think that would be a good piece of business. I mean, if it's the signing that gets you promoted to the Premier League, it's priceless."

With top-flight dreams on every Sunderland supporter's mind at present, Austwicke presumably echoes the sentiment that whatever aids the promotion push will be worth every penny.

Chuba Akpom would be more than worthy competition for Wilson Isidor

For all that has gone right at Sunderland this campaign, it can be said that the centre-forward position could be improved.

Depending on his speed of readjustment to England's second-tier, Chuba Akpom could provide either an improvement to Zenit St Petersburg loanee Wilson Isidor, or at least worthy competition as the fixtures come thick and fast over the run-in.

Chuba Akpom & Wilson Isidor - Selected per 90 stats (as per Whoscored) Akpom (2022/23) Isidor (2024/25) Goals 0.76 0.37 Assists 0.05 0 SoT 2.6 2.4 Key Passes 0.6 0.6 Dribbles 1.3 0.4 Fouled 2.4 0.7 Offside 0.4 0.7

Isidor will likely be worried by the reported interest, as the Frenchman's stock was lowered considerably by a nightmare performance against Burnley, failing to score from 2.58 xG as he missed two late penalties in a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor.

Black Cats supporters will tell you that Isidor is a valued asset at the Stadium of Light. However, with recent foibles and the exciting prospect of a Championship-proven striker on the cards, the Mackems can be forgiven for having their heads turned this week.