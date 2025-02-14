This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Things have been far from straight forward for Sunderland defender Dan Ballard this season, with the former Arsenal man struggling to nail down a starting spot in Regis Le Bris’ side.

The 25-year-old has once again been affected by injuries during the 24/25 campaign, while the form of Luke O’Nien and Chris Mepham has left him waiting in the wings for his opportunity when his body allows him to feature.

Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town marked the first time the centre-back had started a league fixture since the 2-1 victory over Norwich in the week before Christmas, with a number of muscular issues seeing his game time limited at the start of 2025.

With tough competition for a starting berth at the Stadium of Light and his unreliable fitness issues weighing him down, we put it to Football League World’s Sunderland fan pundit Jordan Newcombe whether the defender could well depart the club this summer.

Dan Ballard backed to return to Sunderland form after injury woes

It will have been a refreshing sight for the Mackems to see Ballard complete 90 minutes for the first time in two months in midweek, with the defender looking as composed and assured as ever in his spot alongside O’Nien at the back.

The former Millwall loanee has started just ten league games this season to date, with the irrepressible duo in front of him barely giving an inch to the opposition, as the Black Cats continue to hunt for an automatic promotion spot.

Despite signing a contract until the summer of 2028 last year, the lack of game time in the north east this season could be cause for concern for the commanding centre-back, although Newcombe believes that competition for places will bring the best out of all members of the backline.

When asked about Ballard’s future, the Wearsider said: “Dan Ballard obviously hasn’t been a regular in the starting eleven, but against Luton we did see it, and he was unbelievable.

“It seems to be, no matter who he plays with at the back - whether that is Luke O’Nien, Chris Mepham or anyone else - the defence is strong, and I think that is what we need a bit of rotation when it comes to it.

“We don’t always need to stick with O’Nien and Mepham, we could possibly do Ballard and Mepham, or Mepham and O’Nien like we have now, or O’Nien and Ballard, as we had against Luton.

Dan Ballard 24/25 Sunderland Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 17 Starts 10 Minutes played 958 Goals 2

“We need to try and rotate as much as possible. Ballard is a quality player; he bullies people off the ball, he gets it wide and gets it out when it comes to corners.

“Towards the start of the season he had a few ups and downs and had his injury when he was out for a bit, but it shows that he can come back from injury stronger.

“For a potential move in the summer, I could see it happening. Would I like that to happen? Personally not.”

Chris Mepham talk should not impact Sunderland, Dan Ballard position

While Ballard has been sitting on the sidelines, AFC Bournemouth loanee Mepham has continued to shine in the heart of defence, with the Welsh international proving his Premier League quality with a series of established performances at the back.

The 27-year-old [pictured] has been a key component for Le Bris and his promotion quest this season, with talk already surfacing of a potential permanent move to the north east in the summer.

Even if that does happen, Newcombe would be keen for Ballard to stay put, with the trio of first-choice defenders in red and white capable of competing in the top tier, should Sunderland make it there.

The Mackems supporter continued: “We have gone in and spoken about maybe Mepham getting a permanent deal in the summer, and hopefully we can do that, because the partnership of Ballard and Mepham would be unbelievable in the Premier League, with O’Nien as a backup.

“I would rather keep Ballard because he is a player who is developing well, and, like all players, he may not have had some good games recently, but Ballard has been decent the last few games he has played in.

“Seeing how he plays in the starting eleven ahead of Mepham, it shows that whether Ballard or Mepham is playing we have an unreal backline, and it has been really good, and I wouldn’t change that.

“I would maybe rotate each game to give each of them a good run out, but other than that, I personally wouldn’t be selling Dan Ballard.

“He could be a good essential player in the Premier League, especially holding up those fast players if he is the one staying back. So if I was Sunderland I wouldn’t be getting rid of him and would be trying to tie him down if possible.”