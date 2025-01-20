This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have been urged to beat off competition from the likes of Leeds United and Coventry City for Oxford United's Tyler Goodrham, who has emerged as a reported transfer target heading into the back-end of the January transfer window.

Regis Le Bris has already completed one addition to his squad as they hunt for promotion to the Premier League in talented midfielder Enzo Le Fee, who has joined on loan from Roma in what was a clear statement of intent from Sunderland's top-brass.

But Sunderland, who remain fourth in the Championship table and four points shy of second-placed Sheffield United, are looking to continue their business in order to keep fighting for automatic promotion. After missing out on moves for both Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz to the Blades, they have been linked with Goodrham alongside a number of Championship rivals.

Sunderland's transfer interest in Oxford United's Tyler Goodrham amid Leeds United, Coventry City competition

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Sunderland are joined by Swansea City, Coventry and current league leaders Leeds in chasing Goodrham's signature.

The quartet are reportedly 'keeping close tabs' on Goodrham, who has recorded seven direct goal contributions across all competitions for the U's this season.

Capable on either flank or through the middle as an attacking midfielder, Goodrham is widely regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the EFL after scoring ten goals and laying on a further five assists last term to help Oxford to promotion from League One.

Tyler Goodrham's career stats as per FotMob, as of January 20 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2019- Oxford United 123 18 10 2021 Hayes & Yeading United (loan) 3 1 0 2021-2022 Slough Town (loan) 17 3 0

The 21-year-old has continued to impress this season despite Oxford's struggles against relegation, although they have been lifted as of late following the appointment of Gary Rowett.

It's not yet clear just how much Oxford would be looking for in order to sanction a departure for Goodrham, although his age and performances coupled with his status as an academy graduate and the fact he remains under contract for another two-and-a-half years will all likely mean he won't arrive cheaply.

Sunderland told to beat Leeds United, Coventry City to Oxford United's Tyler Goodrham

FLW asked our Black Cats fan pundit, Jordan Newcombe, whether he believes Goodrham would represent a smart potential investment for the club or if there are better targets worth pursuing.

Jordan made little secret of his desire to see Le Bris acquire Goodrham, citing Sunderland's well-documented recruitment model of signing younger players with high potential resale value - which has seen them accumulate the division's youngest squad by average age over each of the last three seasons - alongside their own need for additional wide options amid long-term injuries for both Tommy Watson and Romaine Mundle.

"Regarding Goodrham, I think winger-wise we haven't got enough," Jordan told FLW.

"Two of them are already out injured in Mundle and Watson, so we should try and get another winger to help Patrick Roberts out on the right.

"I know at the minute we've got Adil Aouchiche in that left position just to make it up and then we've obviously got Le Fee who might slot in there and do well, but he can play anywhere in the midfield.

"With his [Goodrham's] age though, he is 21. He is an attacking midfielder and he can play on the wing so I'd say 100 per cent we will go in for him.

"He's young and has been doing okay at Oxford, it's a position we need to fill so I do see the interest and the good side about it. I don't see any bad things about it.

"Sunderland are a club that aim for young players and try and build them up and that's what we've done with the likes of [Anthony] Patterson, [Daniel] Neil, [Chris] Rigg.

"If that keeps continuing, we're going to keep building these players up and their values are going to go up and up and when we do get promoted, these bigger teams will want to go in for them and we will get a lot more money out than what we've paid - or if somebody has come through the academy then we'll have paid nothing.

"So I do think going in for Goodrham would be a good investment. It would be a huge investment for a good prospect later down the line so I'd 100 per cent say to go in and try to pick him up.

"At our club, the wings are crucial. He's looking good, he's a great prospect and it could be a massive investment for a player with great potential for the future and that's what we need, especially if we don't get promoted this season."