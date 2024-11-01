Sunderland could lose Dan Ballard, Trai Hume and Chris Rigg could all leave the Stadium of Light next summer if they fail to win promotion at the end of this season.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has issued this prediction to Sunderland AFC News, with plenty of the Black Cats' first-teamers likely to be attracting interest at this stage following their successful start to the season.

Ballard, who has spent a chunk of the season out injured, has been an excellent performer for the club since his arrival on Wearside during the summer of 2022.

Joining after the club won promotion back to the Championship, he had the job of stabilising the Black Cats in this position, and he has been able to pass this test with flying colours.

His partnership with Luke O'Nien has been effective at times and even though they finished in an underwhelming league position at the end of last season, Ballard is still a highly-rated player.

Previously being linked with a move to West Ham United, it will be interesting to see whether he can make the move to the Premier League in the future, with or without his current team.

Rigg, 17, is another player who has been linked with a top-flight move, with Manchester United and Chelsea among those that have recently taken an interest in the talented youngster.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (As of November 1st, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 12 Goals 3 Assists 0

And right-back Hume has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Black Cats in recent years, heavily featuring under current boss Regis Le Bris and playing a part in the Wearside outfit's success this term.

The Northern Irishman will be hoping to retain his place in the first 11 under Le Bris - and that doesn't seem to be under threat at this stage.

In the longer term, he will surely be keen to test himself at the highest level, and he could potentially step up to the top tier with his current team at the end of the season if they can continue winning games.

Graeme Bailey tips Sunderland trio for summer 2025 exits if promotion goal isn't achieved

Bailey believes Ballard, Hume and Rigg could all leave if the Wearside club doesn't win promotion at the end of the season - and thinks the latter's departure will be inevitable if the Black Cats aren't a top-flight club at the end of the season.

He told Sunderland AFC News: "You can’t lose them all (Sunderland's squad), obviously. I think it’ll depend on the market.

"If they don’t go up they’ll probably lose two or three. Chris Rigg definitely. Ballard probably, and maybe Hume."

Other Sunderland players could be in the frame to leave if promotion isn't achieved

There are plenty of other players who could be in line for an exit if the Black Cats don't achieve promotion.

Anthony Patterson is a very talented goalkeeper and looks destined to play at the top level at some point.

He has been fairly solid since coming in as number one - and is a big reason why the Wearside outfit have been able to establish themselves as a solid team in this division again.

Dan Neil is another player who may be in demand - and Jobe Bellingham is always likely to attract interest considering his potential and the fact he's been a regular starter at such a young age.

Bellingham's future is definitely one to keep an eye on, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of his older brother.