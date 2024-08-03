Highlights Alexandre Mendy has shared his desire to leave Caen for Sunderland.

Sunderland's need for a prolific striker is evident from last season's struggles, with Mendy's impressive goal-scoring record offering hope.

The striker is keen to move on from the French club, even though they have just been taken over by Kylian Mbappe.

Sunderland transfer target Alexandre Mendy has released a punchy statement, detailing his desire to depart SM Caen and secure a move to the Stadium of Light despite Kylian Mbappe's takeover of the Ligue 2 outfit.

The striker has continually been touted to head to Wearside this summer and is described as Sunderland's "prime transfer target" by ChronicleLive heading into the upcoming 2024/25 campaign under the fresh tutelage of French boss Regis Le Bris.

Mendy finished as Ligue 2's leading goalscorer last season by tallying 23 league strikes for Caen, who finished sixth and have since seen a majority stake in the club purchased by Mbappé's company, Interconnected Ventures.

The Real Madrid superstar is believed to have already invested 15 million euros out of his own pocket. Nonetheless, Mendy is poised to exit the French club this summer and was reportedly absent from training earlier this week as Caen's first-team squad returned to undertake their pre-season preparations.

The state of play appears to be pointing in one direction, only more so following Mendy's revealing statement on his future.

Sunderland target Alexandre Mendy releases statement

Amid increased speculation pertaining to his immediate future, Mendy has released a plea to leave Caen and join Sunderland in the Championship.

Via Foot Mercato, the 30-year-old said: "I read a lot of things but I have always respected the institution. If I am not in training, it is in agreement with Olivier Pickeu and Pierre-Antoine Capton.

"I do not want to engage in a power struggle with the club but, today, I am very affected by this situation, I do not understand, I feel wronged and betrayed.

"My decision was made since January and since June my destination is known. I am waiting for my departure, new investors have arrived, I am at their entire disposal.

"My advisor continues to do his job, I let him do it, I have complete confidence in him.

"Today in my mind I am no longer here because since my last match and my farewell to the Ornano stadium, I do not want to cheat my partners, the club, the supporters. There is no clash, I just count on the word and the commitments of my leaders and I have complete confidence in them.

"I repeat, I am at the disposal of the new management to explain my choice and I also take advantage of this moment to thank the supporters.

Alexandre Mendy's stats for SM Caen, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 32 5 2 2021/22 32 16 1 2022/23 39 21 5 2023/24 39 23 1 Total 142 65 9

"Thank you sincerely for the love I received, especially during the communion with the fans on the last day, alongside my wife and children, it is a moment engraved for life.

"Now, it is impossible for me to refuse what I have sought through the strength of my work, it is the reward for my work, my investment and I hope that everyone will respect their commitments."

Alexandre Mendy's reveal is good news for Sunderland

The breaking of Mendy's silence leaves little to the imagination, and it's clear to see he's desperate to see his prospective move to Sunderland receive the green light from his current employers, which is only good news for the Black Cats.

Sunderland sorely require additional impetus up top if they are to improve on last season's disappointing 16th-placed finish, representing deterioration following sustainable and pleasing progress under the ambitious ownership of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Star winger Jack Clarke emerged as their top scorer with 15 goals to his name, but no Sunderland striker scored more than two league strikes as Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow and Luis Hemir all flattered to deceive.

With that in mind - and, of course, Mendy's mightily-impressive goalscoring record in years gone by - Sunderland will hope the statement can accelerate his impending exit and join the club for next season.